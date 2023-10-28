Stock AKZA AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Akzo Nobel N.V.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Equities

AKZA

NL0013267909

Commodity Chemicals

Real-time Euronext Amsterdam
Other stock markets
 11:35:13 2023-10-27 am EDT 		Intraday chart for Akzo Nobel N.V. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
63.02 EUR +0.67% -0.91% +0.74%
09:38pm AKZONOBEL : A (last) chance transformation? Alphavalue
Oct. 27 AKZO NOBEL NV : Bernstein sticks Neutral ZD
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Akzo Nobel N.V.

AKZONOBEL : A (last) chance transformation? Alphavalue
AKZO NOBEL NV : Bernstein sticks Neutral ZD
AKZONOBEL : Akzo’s planned not-so-obvious metamorphosis Alphavalue
AKZO NOBEL NV : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating ZD
AKZO NOBEL NV : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
AKZO NOBEL NV : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
AkzoNobel Targets EUR250 Million Savings Over Three Years MT
AKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Buy rating from UBS ZD
AKZO NOBEL NV : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
AKZO NOBEL NV : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating ZD
Dulux owner Akzo sees core earnings towards low end of forecasts RE
Transcript : Akzo Nobel N.V., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2023 CI
Akzo Nobel N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
AKZO NOBEL NV : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating ZD
Donecle SAS announced that it has received ?5.6 million in funding from Akzo Nobel N.V. and another investor. CI
AKZO NOBEL NV : Berenberg gives a Buy rating ZD
AKZO NOBEL NV : UBS remains its Buy rating ZD
AKZO NOBEL NV : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating ZD
AKZO NOBEL NV : Sell rating from JP Morgan ZD
AKZO NOBEL NV : UBS remains its Buy rating ZD
AKZO NOBEL NV : Bernstein remains Neutral ZD
AKZO NOBEL NV : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating ZD
Analyst recommendations: Hewlett Packard, Apple, Tesla, Mosaic, Rite Aid...
Fitch Confirms, Withdraws Akzo Nobel Rating MT
AKZO NOBEL NV : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating ZD

Chart Akzo Nobel N.V.

Chart Akzo Nobel N.V.
More charts

Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. has been pioneering a world of possibilities to bring surfaces to life for well over 200 years. As experts in making coatings, there's a good chance to be only ever a few meters away from one of its products. Its world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. Akzo Nobel N.V. is active in more than 150 countries and has set its sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what customers would expect from the most sustainable paints company, which has been inventing the future for more than two centuries.
Sector
Commodity Chemicals
Calendar
2023-11-13 - UBS European Conference
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Akzo Nobel N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
63.02EUR
Average target price
80.89EUR
Spread / Average Target
+28.36%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Paint & Coating

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AKZO NOBEL N.V. Stock Akzo Nobel N.V.
+0.74% 11 387 M $
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY Stock The Sherwin-Williams Company
-0.55% 60 416 M $
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED Stock Asian Paints Limited
-4.30% 34 039 M $
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. Stock PPG Industries, Inc.
-3.99% 28 466 M $
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
-4.23% 15 622 M $
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC. Stock RPM International Inc.
-8.45% 11 494 M $
BERGER PAINTS INDIA LIMITED Stock Berger Paints India Limited
+10.49% 7 494 M $
AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD. Stock Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
-0.20% 5 636 M $
SKSHU PAINT CO.,LTD. Stock SKSHU Paint Co.,Ltd.
-26.91% 4 280 M $
KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD. Stock Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
+36.97% 3 352 M $
Paint & Coating
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Akzo Nobel N.V. - Euronext Amsterdam
  4. News
  5. AkzoNobel : A (last) chance transformation?
The best tools reserved for subscribers to boost the performance of your investments!
Optimize my profits
fermer