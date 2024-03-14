Stock AKZA AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Akzo Nobel N.V.

Equities

AKZA

NL0013267909

Commodity Chemicals

Market Closed - Euronext Amsterdam
 12:35:26 2024-03-14 pm EDT
65.88 EUR -0.03%
06:20pm AKZONOBEL : Another challenging year, but with somewhat higher profitability Alphavalue
Mar. 12 Quotes from Dutch companies on the worsening business climate RE
Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. has been pioneering a world of possibilities to bring surfaces to life for well over 200 years. As experts in making coatings, there's a good chance to be only ever a few meters away from one of its products. Its world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. Akzo Nobel N.V. is active in more than 150 countries and has set its sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what customers would expect from the most sustainable paints company, which has been inventing the future for more than two centuries.
Sector
Commodity Chemicals
Calendar
2024-04-23 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , AEX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Akzo Nobel N.V.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
65.9 EUR
Average target price
79.08 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.01%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Paint & Coating

1st Jan change Capi.
AKZO NOBEL N.V. Stock Akzo Nobel N.V.
-11.95% 12.3B
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY Stock The Sherwin-Williams Company
+7.22% 85.58B
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. Stock PPG Industries, Inc.
-6.63% 33.38B
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED Stock Asian Paints Limited
-14.99% 33.11B
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
-4.87% 16.91B
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC. Stock RPM International Inc.
+4.38% 15.19B
BERGER PAINTS INDIA LIMITED Stock Berger Paints India Limited
-6.50% 7.83B
AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD. Stock Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
-1.96% 7.42B
KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD. Stock Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
-7.45% 3.16B
SKSHU PAINT CO.,LTD. Stock SKSHU Paint Co.,Ltd.
-17.24% 2.91B
Paint & Coating
