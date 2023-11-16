AKZONOBEL : Jefferies downgrades its position

November 16, 2023 at 10:13 am EST Share

Jefferies downgrades its position on AkzoNobel from 'buy' to 'hold', with a price target reduced from 84 to 72 euros, in the wake of a 3% average reduction in its EBITDA forecasts for the Dutch paints and coatings manufacturer.



The broker acknowledges that AkzoNobel and its peers have demonstrated pricing power throughout an inflationary cycle, and believes that favorable price winds should continue to generate profits until the first half of 2024 (at least).



However, in the absence of volume improvement, other levers for earnings growth (cost reduction) are unlikely to translate into significant earnings gains before 2026-27', he warns.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.