Stock AKZA AKZO NOBEL N.V.
Akzo Nobel N.V.

Equities

AKZA

NL0013267909

Commodity Chemicals

Real-time Euronext Amsterdam
 05:59:23 2024-02-08 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
69.04 EUR -0.80% Intraday chart for Akzo Nobel N.V. -2.82% -7.75%
11:34am AKZONOBEL : Leaving behind our too cautious stance Alphavalue
09:32am AKZONOBEL : A moderate 2024 outlook Alphavalue
Latest news about Akzo Nobel N.V.

AKZONOBEL : Leaving behind our too cautious stance Alphavalue
AKZONOBEL : A moderate 2024 outlook Alphavalue
AKZO NOBEL NV : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Global markets live: Amgen, Chipotle, Ford, Gilead, VF Corp... Our Logo
AKZO NOBEL NV : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating ZD
AKZO NOBEL NV : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
AkzoNobel: targets adjusted EBITDA of 1.50 to 1.65 billion in 2024 CF
Transcript : Akzo Nobel N.V., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2024
Dulux paint maker Akzo Nobel posts Q4 core profit miss RE
Akzo Nobel N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
AKZO NOBEL NV : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating ZD
AKZO NOBEL NV : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan ZD
AKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays ZD
AkzoNobel: share price declines, analyst cuts target CF
AKZO NOBEL NV : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg ZD
AKZO NOBEL NV : Bernstein remains Neutral ZD
AKZO NOBEL NV : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
AKZO NOBEL NV : UBS gives a Neutral rating ZD
AKZO NOBEL NV : Sell rating from JP Morgan ZD
AKZO NOBEL NV : UBS is Neutral ZD
AKZO NOBEL NV : JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating ZD
Kansai Abort Plans to Sell African Subsidiaries MT
AKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies ZD
AKZO NOBEL NV : UBS reiterates its Buy rating ZD
AKZONOBEL : Jefferies downgrades its position CF

Chart Akzo Nobel N.V.

Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. has been pioneering a world of possibilities to bring surfaces to life for well over 200 years. As experts in making coatings, there's a good chance to be only ever a few meters away from one of its products. Its world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. Akzo Nobel N.V. is active in more than 150 countries and has set its sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what customers would expect from the most sustainable paints company, which has been inventing the future for more than two centuries.
Sector
Commodity Chemicals
Calendar
2024-04-22 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , AEX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Akzo Nobel N.V.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
69.6 EUR
Average target price
79.08 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+13.63%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Paint & Coating

1st Jan change Capi.
AKZO NOBEL N.V. Stock Akzo Nobel N.V.
-7.62% 12 776 M $
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY Stock The Sherwin-Williams Company
-0.65% 79 314 M $
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED Stock Asian Paints Limited
-13.90% 34 461 M $
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. Stock PPG Industries, Inc.
-6.81% 32 863 M $
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
+1.45% 18 474 M $
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC. Stock RPM International Inc.
-5.06% 13 658 M $
BERGER PAINTS INDIA LIMITED Stock Berger Paints India Limited
-9.17% 7 810 M $
KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD. Stock Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
-2.70% 3 584 M $
KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED Stock Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited
-4.79% 3 106 M $
SKSHU PAINT CO.,LTD. Stock SKSHU Paint Co.,Ltd.
-26.23% 2 573 M $
Paint & Coating
