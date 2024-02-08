Akzo Nobel N.V. has been pioneering a world of possibilities to bring surfaces to life for well over 200 years. As experts in making coatings, there's a good chance to be only ever a few meters away from one of its products. Its world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. Akzo Nobel N.V. is active in more than 150 countries and has set its sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what customers would expect from the most sustainable paints company, which has been inventing the future for more than two centuries.

Sector Commodity Chemicals