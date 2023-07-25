(Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel raised its annual core profit outlook on Tuesday, as it expects declining raw material costs to boost profitability in the second half of the year.

The maker of Dulux and Flexa paints said it saw the first benefits of easing raw material costs in the second quarter, boosting profits even as sales volumes declined by 1%.

Paint makers passed on steep raw material costs to customers last year through price increases, but have warned of declining volumes this year due to the uncertain economic situation.

Akzo expects 2023 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 1.4 billion euros and 1.55 billion euros ($1.55 billion and $1.72 billion), up from its previous range of 1.2 billion to 1.5 billion euros.

The midpoint of the outlook is slightly above analysts' forecast of 1.44 billion euros in a company-provided consensus.

The company's adjusted EBITDA rose 18% to 397 million euros ($439.6 million) in the second quarter, slightly below the 403 million euros expected by analysts.

"In Q2, we achieved year-on-year profit growth driven by resilient volumes, robust pricing and the first effects of raw material deflation", CEO Grégoire Poux-Guillaume said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9032 euros)

