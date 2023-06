Al Abbas Sugar Mills : Advertisement for Extra Ordinary General Meeting

AL-ABBASI SUGAR Is}ffft-*

Ref No. AASML/PSX /23/46 June 01, 2023

The General Manager,

M/s. Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited;

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Dear Sir,

We are enclosing herewith Copies of our advertisements published in daily "The Nation",

and daily "Dunya", June 01-, 2023 regarding that Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of

the Company.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

KAHACI]:

ZUHAlrr AB

Compony Secretary

Encl: as stated above