Al Abbas Sugar Mills : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

2. To consider, and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification, the following resolution as a Special Resolution, to substitute the clause 123 of the Articles of Association of the Company:

RESOLVED:

i. That pursuant to Section 38 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2017, Article 123 of the existing Articles of Association of the Company be is hereby substituted to read as follows:

123. Power to capitalize.

The Board of Directors may capitalize any part of the amount for the time being standing to the credit of any of the Company's reserve accounts or to the credit of the profit and loss account or otherwise available for distribution and not required, for paying the fixed dividends on any preference shares, and accordingly that such sum be set free for distribution amongst the Members who would be entitled thereto if distributed by way of dividend and in the same proportions on condition that the same be not paid in cash but be applied either in or towards paying up any amounts for the time being unpaid on any shares held by such Members respectively or paying up in full unissued shares or debentures of the Company to be allotted and distributed credited as fully paid up to and amongst such Members in the proportion aforesaid, or partly in the one way and partly in the other, and the Directors shall give effect to such resolution.

That Chief Executive and Secretary of the Company be and are hereby jointly authorized to comply with all formalities in this regard. That the aforesaid alteration in the Article of Association of the Company shall be subject to any amendment, modification, addition or deletion as may be required and such amendment, modification, addition or deletion shall not require fresh approval of members

3. To consider and if deemed appropriate, approve the circulation of Company's annual audited financial statements through QR enabled code and weblink as part of notice for annual general meeting and to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution, with or without modification:

Resolved that the consent and approval of the members of Al‐Abbas Sugar Mills Limited ("the Company") be and is hereby accorded and the Company be and is hereby authorized to circulate annual audited financial statements to its members through QR enabled code and weblink as part of the notice of annual general meeting.

