Al Abbas Sugar Mills : Postal Ballot Paper for EOGM

Ballot Paper for voting through post for poll to be held in person and virtual at Extraordinary General

Meeting to be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Moven Pick Hotel, Karachi

AL-ABBAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

Registered Office: Pardesi House, Survey No. 2/1, R.Y.16,Old Queens Road, Karachi

UAN: (92-21)111-111-224; Fax No. (92-21) 32470090

Website: http://www.aasml.com

Designated email address of the chairman at which the duly filled in ballot paper may be sent:

chairman@aas ml.com

Name of shareholder / joint shareholders

Registered Address

Folio Number / CDC Account No.

Number of shares held

CNIC No./Passport No - in case of foreigner (copy to be attached)

Additional Inform ation and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government)

I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect o f the following resolutions through postal ballot by conv eying my/our assent or dissent to the following resolution by placing tick () mark in the appropriate box below

Agenda Nature and Description of No. of ordinary I/We assent to the I/We assent to the shares for which Resolutions No. resolution s Resolutions (FOR) votes cast (AGAINST) SPECIAL BUSINESS:

To consider and if thought fit, to increase the Authorized share capital of the Company from Rs. 400,000,000 to Rs. 6,110,000,000 by creation of 611,000,000 ordinary share of Rs. 10/‐ each and to alter Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company by passing the following resolution as Special Resolution, with or without modification, addition or deletion

RESOLVED:

That the Authorized Share Capital of Al‐ Abbas Su gar Mills Lim ited ("the Company") be increased from Rs. 400,000,000 divided into 40,000,000 share of Rs. 10 each to Rs. 6,110,000,000 divided into 611,000,00 0 ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each. Such new shares, whenever issued, shall rank pari passu with the existing shares

That consequent upon said increase in Authorize d Share Capital of the Company, Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company be and are hereby altered to read as follow:

CLAUSE V OF TH E MEMORANDUM OF

ASSOCIATION

The Capital of the Company is Rs. 6,110,000,000 (Rupees Six Billion One Hundred and Ten Million) divided in to 611,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs. 10/‐ each. The Company shall have powers to increase or reduce, the capital of the Company and divided shares in the capital for the time being into several classes.