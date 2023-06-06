Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AABS   PK0050501011

AL-ABBAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(AABS)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-01
473.00 PKR   -0.42%
02:42aAl Abbas Sugar Mills : Postal Ballot Paper for EOGM
PU
06/01Al Abbas Sugar Mills : Advertisement for Extra Ordinary General Meeting
PU
05/31Al Abbas Sugar Mills : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
Al Abbas Sugar Mills : Postal Ballot Paper for EOGM

06/06/2023 | 02:42am EDT
Ballot Paper for voting through post for poll to be held in person and virtual at Extraordinary General

Meeting to be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Moven Pick Hotel, Karachi

AL-ABBAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

Registered Office: Pardesi House, Survey No. 2/1, R.Y.16,Old Queens Road, Karachi

UAN: (92-21)111-111-224; Fax No. (92-21) 32470090

Website: http://www.aasml.com

Designated email address of the chairman at which the duly filled in ballot paper may be sent:

chairman@aas ml.com

Name of shareholder / joint shareholders

Registered Address

Folio Number / CDC Account No.

Number of shares held

CNIC No./Passport No - in case of foreigner (copy to be attached)

Additional Inform ation and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government)

I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect o f the following resolutions through postal ballot by conv eying my/our assent or dissent to the following resolution by placing tick () mark in the appropriate box below

Agenda

Nature and Description of

No. of ordinary

I/We assent to the

I/We assent to the

shares for which

Resolutions

No.

resolution s

Resolutions (FOR)

votes cast

(AGAINST)

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

To consider and if thought fit, to increase the Authorized share capital of the Company from Rs. 400,000,000 to Rs. 6,110,000,000 by creation of 611,000,000 ordinary share of Rs. 10/‐ each and to alter Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company by passing the following resolution as Special Resolution, with or without modification, addition or deletion

RESOLVED:

  1. That the Authorized Share Capital of Al‐ Abbas Su gar Mills Lim ited ("the Company") be increased from Rs. 400,000,000 divided into 40,000,000 share of Rs. 10 each to Rs. 6,110,000,000 divided into 611,000,00 0 ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each. Such new shares, whenever issued, shall rank pari passu with the existing shares

1

  1. That consequent upon said increase in Authorize d Share Capital of the Company, Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company be and are hereby altered to read as follow:

CLAUSE V OF TH E MEMORANDUM OF

ASSOCIATION

The Capital of the Company is Rs. 6,110,000,000 (Rupees Six Billion One Hundred and Ten Million) divided in to 611,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs. 10/‐ each. The Company shall have powers to increase or reduce, the capital of the Company and divided shares in the capital for the time being into several classes.

  1. That Chief Executive and Secretary of the

Company be and are hereby jointly authorized to comply with all formalities in this regard.

  1. That the aforesaid alteration in the Memorandum of Association of the Company shall be subject to any amendment, modification, addition or deletion as may be required and such amendment, modification, addition or deletion shall not require fresh approval of member.

To consider, and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification, the following resolution as a Special Resolution, to substitute the clause 123 of the Articles of Association of the Company:

RESOLVED:

  1. That pursuant to Section 38 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2017, Article 123 of the existing Articles of Association of the Company be is hereby substituted to read as follows:

123. Power to capitalize

The Board of Directors may capitalize any part of the

amount for the time being standing to the credit of

any of the Company's reserve accounts or to the

credit of the profit and loss account or otherwise

available for distribution and not required, for paying

the fixed dividends on any preference shares, and

2

accordingly that such sum be set free for distribution

amongst the Members who would be entitled

thereto if distributed by way of dividend and in the

same proportions on condition that the same be not

paid in cash but be applied either in or towards

paying up any amounts for the time being unpaid on

any shares held by such Members respectively or

paying up in full unissued shares or debentures of the

Company to be allotted and distributed credited as

fully paid up to and amongst such Members in the

proportion aforesaid, or partly in the one way and

partly in the other, and the Directors shall give effect

to such resolution.

ii.

That Chief Executive and Secretary of the

Company be and are hereby jointly authorized to

comply with all formalities in this regard.

iii.

That the aforesaid alteration in the Article

of Association of the Company shall be subject to

any amendment, modification, addition or deletion

as may be required and such amendment,

modification, addition or deletion shall not require

fresh approval of members

To consider and if deemed appropriate, approve the

circulation of Company's

annual

audited

financial statements through QR enabled code and

3

weblink as part of notice for annual general meeting and to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution, with or without modification:

Resolved that the consent and approval of the members of Al‐Abbas Sugar Mills Limited ("the Company") be and is hereby accorded and the Company be and is hereby authorized to circulate annual audited financial statements to its members through QR enabled code and weblink as part of the notice of annual general meeting.

Further Resolved that Chief Executive and the Company Secretary be and is hereby jointly authorized to do all acts, deeds and things take or cause to be taken any action as may be necessary, incidental or consequential to give effect to this resolution

______________________

Signature of shareholder(s)

Place: Karachi, Date: May 30, 2023

NOTES/PROCEDURE FOR SUBMISSION OF BALLOT PAPER:

  1. Dully filled postal ballot should be sent to the Chairman Mr. Zakaria Usman, AL-ABBASSUGAR MILLS LIMITED, Pardesi
    House, Survey No. 2/1, R.Y.16, Old Queens Road, Karachi - Pakistan or at e-mail:chairman@aasml.com
  2. Copy of CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner) should be enclosed with the postal ballot form.
  3. Postal ballot forms should reach chairman of the meeting on or before June 20, 2023during working hours. Any postal ballot received after this date, will not be considered for voting.
  4. Signature on postal ballot should match with signature on CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner).
  5. Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written ballot paper will be rejected.

Disclaimer

Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 06:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 10 362 M 36,2 M 36,2 M
Net income 2022 1 914 M 6,69 M 6,69 M
Net Debt 2022 1 266 M 4,43 M 4,43 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,81x
Yield 2022 17,7%
Capitalization 8 212 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 866
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart AL-ABBAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Asim Ghani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Samir Hajani Chief Financial Officer
Zakria Usman Chairman
Mohammad Azim-Ud-Din Qureshi Head-Administration & Human Resources
Muhammad Salman Hussain Chawala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL-ABBAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED36.02%29
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-39.75%2 480
NEL ASA-3.21%2 030
GREEN PLAINS INC.1.48%1 842
CROPENERGIES AG-23.04%936
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.-21.66%768
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer