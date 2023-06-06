Al Abbas Sugar Mills : Postal Ballot Paper for EOGM

Designated email address of the chairman at which the duly filled in ballot paper may be sent:
chairman@aas ml.com
Name of shareholder / joint shareholders
Registered Address
Folio Number / CDC Account No.
Number of shares held
CNIC No./Passport No - in case of foreigner (copy to be attached)
Additional Inform ation and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government)
I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect o f the following resolutions through postal ballot by conv eying my/our assent or dissent to the following resolution by placing tick () mark in the appropriate box below
Agenda
Nature and Description of
No. of ordinary
I/We assent to the
I/We assent to the
shares for which
Resolutions
No.
resolution s
Resolutions (FOR)
votes cast
(AGAINST)
SPECIAL BUSINESS:
To consider and if thought fit, to increase the Authorized share capital of the Company from Rs. 400,000,000 to Rs. 6,110,000,000 by creation of 611,000,000 ordinary share of Rs. 10/‐ each and to alter Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company by passing the following resolution as Special Resolution, with or without modification, addition or deletion
RESOLVED:
That the Authorized Share Capital of Al‐ Abbas Su gar Mills Lim ited ("the Company") be increased from Rs. 400,000,000 divided into 40,000,000 share of Rs. 10 each to Rs. 6,110,000,000 divided into 611,000,00 0 ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each. Such new shares, whenever issued, shall rank pari passu with the existing shares
1
That consequent upon said increase in Authorize d Share Capital of the Company, Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company be and are hereby altered to read as follow:
CLAUSE V OF TH E MEMORANDUM OF
ASSOCIATION
The Capital of the Company is Rs. 6,110,000,000 (Rupees Six Billion One Hundred and Ten Million) divided in to 611,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs. 10/‐ each. The Company shall have powers to increase or reduce, the capital of the Company and divided shares in the capital for the time being into several classes.
That Chief Executive and Secretary of the
Company be and are hereby jointly authorized to comply with all formalities in this regard.
That the aforesaid alteration in the Memorandum of Association of the Company shall be subject to any amendment, modification, addition or deletion as may be required and such amendment, modification, addition or deletion shall not require fresh approval of member.
To consider, and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification, the following resolution as a Special Resolution, to substitute the clause 123 of the Articles of Association of the Company:
RESOLVED:
That pursuant to Section 38 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2017, Article 123 of the existing Articles of Association of the Company be is hereby substituted to read as follows:
123. Power to capitalize
The Board of Directors may capitalize any part of the
amount for the time being standing to the credit of
any of the Company's reserve accounts or to the
credit of the profit and loss account or otherwise
available for distribution and not required, for paying
the fixed dividends on any preference shares, and
2
accordingly that such sum be set free for distribution
amongst the Members who would be entitled
thereto if distributed by way of dividend and in the
same proportions on condition that the same be not
paid in cash but be applied either in or towards
paying up any amounts for the time being unpaid on
any shares held by such Members respectively or
paying up in full unissued shares or debentures of the
Company to be allotted and distributed credited as
fully paid up to and amongst such Members in the
proportion aforesaid, or partly in the one way and
partly in the other, and the Directors shall give effect
to such resolution.
ii.
That Chief Executive and Secretary of the
Company be and are hereby jointly authorized to
comply with all formalities in this regard.
iii.
That the aforesaid alteration in the Article
of Association of the Company shall be subject to
any amendment, modification, addition or deletion
as may be required and such amendment,
modification, addition or deletion shall not require
fresh approval of members
To consider and if deemed appropriate, approve the
circulation of Company's
annual
audited
financial statements through QR enabled code and
3
weblink as part of notice for annual general meeting and to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution, with or without modification:
Resolved that the consent and approval of the members of Al‐Abbas Sugar Mills Limited ("the Company") be and is hereby accorded and the Company be and is hereby authorized to circulate annual audited financial statements to its members through QR enabled code and weblink as part of the notice of annual general meeting.
Further Resolved that Chief Executive and the Company Secretary be and is hereby jointly authorized to do all acts, deeds and things take or cause to be taken any action as may be necessary, incidental or consequential to give effect to this resolution
______________________
Signature of shareholder(s)
Place: Karachi, Date: May 30, 2023
NOTES/PROCEDURE FOR SUBMISSION OF BALLOT PAPER:
Dully filled postal ballot should be sent to the ChairmanMr. Zakaria Usman,AL-ABBASSUGAR MILLS LIMITED,Pardesi
House, Survey No. 2/1, R.Y.16, Old Queens Road, Karachi - Pakistan or ate-mail:chairman@aasml.com
Copy of CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner) should be enclosed with the postal ballot form.
Postal ballot forms should reach chairman of the meeting on or beforeJune 20, 2023during workinghours.Any postal ballot received after this date, will not be considered for voting.
Signature on postal ballot should match with signature on CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner).
Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written ballot paper will be rejected.
