Al Abbas Sugar Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended September 30, 2022

Statement of Compliance with the Code of Corporate Governance

AL-ABBAS03

SUGAR MILLS LTD.

VISION AND MISSION STATEMENT

VISION

The Company is committed to keep its focus on improving its core competencies and its clients' needs thereby, keeping the Company as one of the leading sugar and ethanol manufacturing unit as well as the provider of bulk storage services in the country with a purpose of creating enhanced value for its stakeholders, its community and overall economy of Pakistan.

MISSION

To be a profitable Company with an expert management team, motivated and productive employees and satisfied clients.

To remain consistent with management philosophy to always observe the accepted standard of fair-conduct in dealing with employees, customers, suppliers and others.

To keep shareholders informed and ensure timely dissemination of all material information to them and concerned regulators.

To keep the Company always compliant with Corporate Governance rules and all other applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To keep the workplace and working environment safe, clean and comfortable for all employees.

To be a partner with the community in all efforts to preserve healthy enlivenment, ecological balance, heritage and overall quality of life.