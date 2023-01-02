Al Abbas Sugar Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended September 30, 2022

Advanced search
    AABS   PK0050501011

AL-ABBAS SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(AABS)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-29
347.75 PKR   -1.90%
AL-ABBAS

01

SUGAR MILLS LTD.

CONTENTS

32nd ANNUAL REPORT 2022

Corporate Information

02

Vision and Mission Statement

03

Notice of Annual General Meeting

04

Chairman's Review

09

Directors' Report

10

Pattern of Shareholding

22

Key Financial Data

25

Swot Analysis

26

Composition of Balance Sheet

28

Financial at a Glance

29

Independent Auditor Review Report to the Members of

Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited

30

Statement of Compliance with the Code of Corporate Governance

31

Independent Auditors' Report to the Members

33

Statement of Financial Position

38

Statement of Profit or Loss

39

Statement of Other Comprehensive Income

40

Statement of Changes in Equity

41

Statement of Cash Flows

42

Notes to the Financial Statements

43

Chairman's Review (Urdu version)

90

Directors' Report (Urdu version)

104

Form of Proxy (English)

Form of Proxy (Urdu)

Form of Bank Account detail for Payment of Cash Dividend

Form for Video Conference Facility

Standard Request Form

02 Annual Report 2022

COMPANY INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Zakaria Usman

Chairman

Asim Ghani

Chief Executive Officer

Asma Aves Cochinwala

Director

Darakshan Zohaib

Director

Haroon Askari

Director

Muhammad Salman Hussain Chawala

Director

Shahid Hussain Jatoi

Director

Siddiq Khokhar

Director

Suleman Lalani

Director

COMPANY SECRETARY

Zuhair Abbas

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Samir Hajani

HEAD OF INTERNAL AUDIT

Suhaib Afzal Khan

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Haroon Askari

Chairman

Asma Aves Cochinwala

Member

Darakshan Zohaib

Member

Muhammad Salman Hussain Chawala

Member

Zakaria Usman

Member

HUMAN RESOURCE AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

STATUTORY AUDITORS

BDO Ebrahim & Co.

Chartered Accountants

COST AUDITORS

UHY Hassan Naeem & Co.

Chartered Accountants

REGISTERED OFFICE

2nd Floor, Pardesi House, Survey No. 2/1, R.Y. 16, Old Queens Road, Karachi - 74000 Tel: 92-21-111-111-224

Fax: 92-21-32470090

Website: www.aasml.com

SHARE REGISTRAR OFFICE

M/s. CDC Share Services Limited

CDC House-99B, Block 'B', S.M.C.H.S

Main Shahra-e-faisal,Karachi-74400

FACTORIES/STORAGE LOCATIONS

  1. Mirwah Gorchani, Distt. Mirpurkhas, Sindh
  2. Main National Highway, Dhabeji, Sindh
  3. Oil Installation Area, Kemari, Karachi, Sindh

RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Haroon Askari

Chairman

Muhammad Salman Hussain Chawala

Chairman

Asim Ghani

Member

Asim Ghani

Member

Shahid Hussain Jatoi

Member

Darakshan Zohaib

Member

Siddiq Khokhar

Member

Siddiq Khokhar

Member

Suleman Lalani

Member

Zakaria Usman

Member

BANKERS

Al Baraka Bank Pakistan Limited

Allied Bank Limited

Askari Bank Limited

Bank Alfalah Limited

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

MCB Bank Limited

MCB Islamic Bank

National Bank of Pakistan

The Bank of Punjab

Meezan Bank Limited

Samba Bank Limited

Soneri Bank Limited

United Bank Limited

AL-ABBAS03

SUGAR MILLS LTD.

VISION AND MISSION STATEMENT

VISION

The Company is committed to keep its focus on improving its core competencies and its clients' needs thereby, keeping the Company as one of the leading sugar and ethanol manufacturing unit as well as the provider of bulk storage services in the country with a purpose of creating enhanced value for its stakeholders, its community and overall economy of Pakistan.

MISSION

To be a profitable Company with an expert management team, motivated and productive employees and satisfied clients.

To remain consistent with management philosophy to always observe the accepted standard of fair-conduct in dealing with employees, customers, suppliers and others.

To keep shareholders informed and ensure timely dissemination of all material information to them and concerned regulators.

To keep the Company always compliant with Corporate Governance rules and all other applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To keep the workplace and working environment safe, clean and comfortable for all employees.

To be a partner with the community in all efforts to preserve healthy enlivenment, ecological balance, heritage and overall quality of life.

04 Annual Report 2022

NOTICE OF 32ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 32nd Annual General Meeting of Al-AbbasSugar Mills Limited will be held at Movenpick Hotel, Karachi on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 12:00 noon to transact the following business:

Ordinary Business

  1. To confirm the minutes of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on January 26, 2022.
  2. To receive, consider and adopt Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended September 30, 2022, together with the reports of the Auditors' and Directors' thereon.
  3. To declare and approve the cash dividend for the year ended September 30, 2022 on the ordinary shares of the Company. The Directors have recommended a final cash dividend at 300% i.e. Rs. 30.00 per share. This is in addition to the interim dividend 250% i.e. Rs. 25.00 per share already paid. The total dividend for 2021- 22 will thus amount to Rs. 954.927 million i.e. Rs. 55.00 per share.
  4. To appoint auditors for the ensuing year, and to fix their remuneration. The retiring auditors M/s. BDO Ebrahim & Co. Chartered Accountants, being eligible have offered themselves for re-appointment for the year 2023.
  5. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair.

By Order of the Board

Zuhair Abbas

Company Secretary

Karachi: December 30, 2022

Notes:

  1. Closure of Share Transfer Books:
    The Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from January 19, 2023 to January 26, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of final dividend. Transfer requests on prescribed format, received at the office of the Share Registrar of the Company, M/s. CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, CDC House, 99 -B, Block B, S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahrah-e- Faisal, Karachi-74400 on or before the close of business on January 18, 2023 will be treated 'in time' for the purpose of above entitlement(s) to the transferees and/or to attend the AGM and vote at the meeting.
  2. Virtual Participation in the AGM Proceedings:
    Shareholders interested in attending the AGM virtually are hereby advised to get themselves registered with the Company by providing the following information through email at agm@aasml.com

Name of Shareholder

CNIC No.

Folio No./CDC Account No.

No. of Shares

Contact No.

Email Address

Online meeting link and login credentials will be shared with only those Members whose emails, containing all the required particulars, are received at the given email address by the end of business on Wednesday January 25, 2023. The login facility shall remain open from 12:00 noon till the end of the Meeting on January 26, 2023.

