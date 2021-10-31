Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABK Highlights the Importance of Staying Vigilant While Banking

10/31/2021 | 08:57am EDT
31 October 2021

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK), continues its efforts in raising awareness on the importance of staying vigilant and learning best practices for debit/credit card users in line with Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) and Kuwait Banking Association's (KBA) nation-wide awareness campaign, 'Let's Be Aware'.

Furthermore, with the pandemic boosting card payments online and in person, it is crucial now more than ever for customers to stay aware of their personal banking information security.

Ms. Muneerah Al Maraghi, Executive Manager - Retail Banking at ABK, said, "With cashless transactions rising, we are committed to keeping customers secure and well informed. Online and mobile banking provides customers with easy access to complete transactions; however, their phone and data must be secure. We urge all our personal and corporate customers to take appropriate precautions to safeguard their personal identification information and limit their digital footprint to avoid fraudulent usage."

To ensure the safety of personal information, online banking users can take a number of precautions such as being updated on all transactions on their accounts, being vigilant online, protecting their mobile devices, and creating strong passwords and regularly changing them.

Should a client fall victim to fraud or suspect their information has been compromised, they should call their bank and credit card issuers immediately so they can take steps to protect their account.

The 'Let's Be Aware' campaign will continue disseminating crucial information on banking services and practices, including filing complaints, special needs services, fraud management, investments and savings, and loans and borrowing.


For more information kindly visit eahli.com or contact an ABK customer service agent via 'Ahlan Ahli' at 1899899.

Disclaimer

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait KSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 12:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 4,98 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net income 2020 -69,7 M -231 M -231 M
Net Debt 2020 254 M 843 M 843 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,39x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 410 M 1 357 M 1 360 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,36x
EV / Sales 2020 118x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georges Richani Group Chief Executive Officer
Shiamak Edul Soonawalla Group Chief Financial Officer
Talal Mohammad Rida Yousef Behbehani Chairman
Somnath Menon Group Chief Operating Officer
Khalid Othman Abdul Wahhab Al-Othman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.22.08%1 357
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.07%502 076
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION57.64%391 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%244 093
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.22.80%212 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY69.52%204 482