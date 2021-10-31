ABK Highlights the Importance of Staying Vigilant While Banking

31 October 2021

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK), continues its efforts in raising awareness on the importance of staying vigilant and learning best practices for debit/credit card users in line with Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) and Kuwait Banking Association's (KBA) nation-wide awareness campaign, 'Let's Be Aware'.

Furthermore, with the pandemic boosting card payments online and in person, it is crucial now more than ever for customers to stay aware of their personal banking information security.

Ms. Muneerah Al Maraghi, Executive Manager - Retail Banking at ABK, said, "With cashless transactions rising, we are committed to keeping customers secure and well informed. Online and mobile banking provides customers with easy access to complete transactions; however, their phone and data must be secure. We urge all our personal and corporate customers to take appropriate precautions to safeguard their personal identification information and limit their digital footprint to avoid fraudulent usage."

To ensure the safety of personal information, online banking users can take a number of precautions such as being updated on all transactions on their accounts, being vigilant online, protecting their mobile devices, and creating strong passwords and regularly changing them.

Should a client fall victim to fraud or suspect their information has been compromised, they should call their bank and credit card issuers immediately so they can take steps to protect their account.

The 'Let's Be Aware' campaign will continue disseminating crucial information on banking services and practices, including filing complaints, special needs services, fraud management, investments and savings, and loans and borrowing.

