Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABK   KW0EQ0100044

AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.

(ABK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  04-17
0.2900 KWD   -1.36%
01:14pABK LAUNCHES &LSQUO;5-YEAR TERM DEPOSIT : Interest in Advance'
PU
01:14pAL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK pledged support to KNPC's Clean Fuels Project
PU
01:14pAL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK Announces Mariam Mohammad Al Houshah as Winner of Weekly Draw Prize of KD 10,000
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABK launches ‘5-Year Term Deposit: Interest in Advance'

04/18/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ABK launches '5-Year Term Deposit: Interest in Advance'

18 April 2022

ABK is pleased to launch the '5-Year Term Deposit: Interest in Advance deposit product'. This product enables customers to plan for their future and maximize their savings, while simultaneously rewarding them with the interest in advance, on the day of booking the term deposit.

The tenor of the deposit, as the name suggests is 5 years. It functions as a long-term investment that brings customers convenience, security, and unique features. ABK customers can open their term deposits with a minimum investment of KD20,000. The customer's funds will be committed for 5 years, however the interest will be paid in full at inception. The '5-Year Term Deposit: Interest in Advance' has competitive interest rates and allows the amount to be credited to the linked savings or current account.

In addition to accepting deposits made by cash, cheque or direct account transfer, the '5-Year Term Deposit: Interest in Advance' allows clients to easily manage their account 24/7 via ABK online platform, mobile banking application, SMS, or automated telephone banking services from the comfort of their homes. As always, dedicated Relationship Managers are also available for Premium and Private Banking customers. Clients can book their deposit at any of ABK's branches upon filling out and submitting an application form for opening the account.

Commenting on the launch of the '5-Year Term Deposit: Interest in Advance' deposit product Johair Marafi, Acting General Manager of Retail Banking at ABK, said, "We are continuously developing new and exciting features to meet the changing needs of our customers. We have listened to their feedback and decided to expand our suite of products and services by creating and launching the '5-Year Term Deposit: Interest in Advance'. For customers who have a sum of money that they are willing to deposit and would like to receive expected returns immediately, the new 5-year Term Deposit account makes all the difference. The product allows our customers to make the most of the account's value-added benefits as they create immediate wealth at low risk. Customers can receive the interest up front on the date of booking the deposit, the product's unique feature eliminates the long wait until the maturity period."

This unique proposition of the 5-Year Term Deposit comes close on the heels of the recently introduced exclusive savings account - A+ Student Account for the youth. The user-friendly A+ Student Account is a valuable tool for parents who want to educate their children about managing personal finances through smart-money management and help instil the habit of saving money.

Disclaimer

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait KSC published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 17:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.
01:14pABK LAUNCHES &LSQUO;5-YEAR TERM DEPO : Interest in Advance'
PU
01:14pAL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK pledged support to KNPC's Clean Fuels Project
PU
01:14pAL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK Announces Mariam Mohammad Al Houshah as Winner of Wee..
PU
04/07AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK Announces Bassam Abdullah Al Bassam as Winner of Week..
PU
03/30AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK Announces Mohammad Ibrahim Al Khamees as Winner of We..
PU
03/30AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK supports final match of 29th edition of Kuwait Crown ..
PU
03/28AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK launches A+ Student Account with Exciting Features fo..
PU
03/28AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK Kicks Off Participation in Career Fairs
PU
03/24AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : Abk concludes year-long training program in partnership w..
PU
03/23AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK Customers Can Now Open Term Deposit Accounts Online
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 109 M 356 M 356 M
Net income 2021 27,2 M 89,1 M 89,1 M
Net Debt 2021 326 M 1 066 M 1 066 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 489 M 1 601 M 1 601 M
EV / Sales 2020 119x
EV / Sales 2021 6,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georges Richani Group Chief Executive Officer
Shiamak Edul Soonawalla Group Chief Financial Officer
Talal Mohammad Rida Yousef Behbehani Chairman
Khalid Othman Abdul Wahhab Al-Othman Non-Executive Director
Salah Ahmed Al-Serhan Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.14.17%1 619
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.35%370 427
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.55%302 997
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.95%253 981
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.52%188 993
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.86%186 592