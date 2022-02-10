Log in
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K S C P : ABK Announces Abdullah Mohammad Al Mufarrej as Winner of Weekly Draw Prize of KD 10,000

02/10/2022
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) announced Mr. Abdullah Mohammad Al Mufarrej as the winner of KD10,000 in the Alfouz weekly draw. The draw was held under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday, 7th February 2022.

The Alfouz draw account offers ABK customers the chance to win life-changing rewards. With Alfouz, ABK customers will get a chance to win KD10,000 in Kuwait's highest single weekly draw and the ultimate grand prize of KD5,000 monthly additional income for 10 years. Both new and existing ABK customers can benefit from this opportunity, with a minimum account balance of KD100 only.

The next draw winner announcement will be on Monday 14th February 2022.

Disclaimer

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait KSC published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 08:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 4,98 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net income 2020 -69,7 M -230 M -230 M
Net Debt 2020 254 M 839 M 839 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,39x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 484 M 1 599 M 1 599 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,36x
EV / Sales 2020 118x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georges Richani Group Chief Executive Officer
Shiamak Edul Soonawalla Group Chief Financial Officer
Talal Mohammad Rida Yousef Behbehani Chairman
Khalid Othman Abdul Wahhab Al-Othman Non-Executive Director
Salah Ahmed Al-Serhan Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.12.99%1 599
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.52%461 046
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.77%398 076
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.14%259 565
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY22.45%229 495
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.97%207 665