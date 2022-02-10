Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K S C P : ABK Announces Abdullah Mohammad Al Mufarrej as Winner of Weekly Draw Prize of KD 10,000

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) announced Mr. Abdullah Mohammad Al Mufarrej as the winner of KD10,000 in the Alfouz weekly draw. The draw was held under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday, 7th February 2022.



The Alfouz draw account offers ABK customers the chance to win life-changing rewards. With Alfouz, ABK customers will get a chance to win KD10,000 in Kuwait's highest single weekly draw and the ultimate grand prize of KD5,000 monthly additional income for 10 years. Both new and existing ABK customers can benefit from this opportunity, with a minimum account balance of KD100 only.



The next draw winner announcement will be on Monday 14th February 2022.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait KSC published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 08:40:06 UTC.