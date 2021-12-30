Log in
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K S C P : ABK Announces Bader Ghassan Al Nesef as Winner of Weekly Draw Prize of KD 10,000

12/30/2021 | 03:27am EST
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) announced Mr. Bader Ghassan Al Nesef as the winner of KD10,000 in the Alfouz weekly draw. The draw was held under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and announced live on Q8 Pulse Station FM88.8 on Monday 27th December 2021.

The Alfouz draw account offers ABK customers the chance to win life-changing rewards. With Alfouz, ABK customers will get a chance to win KD10,000 in Kuwait's highest single weekly draw and the ultimate grand prize of KD5,000 monthly additional income for 10 years. Both new and existing ABK customers can benefit from this opportunity, with a minimum account balance of KD100 only.

The next draw winner announcement will be on Monday 10th January 2022.

For more information kindly visiteahli.comor contact an ABK customer service agent via 'Ahlan Ahli' at 1899899.

Disclaimer

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait KSC published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 08:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
