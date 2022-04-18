Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Kuwait
  Kuwait Stock Exchange
  Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P.
  News
  Summary
    ABK   KW0EQ0100044

AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.

(ABK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  04-17
0.2900 KWD   -1.36%
01:14pABK LAUNCHES &LSQUO;5-YEAR TERM DEPOSIT : Interest in Advance'
PU
01:14pAL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK pledged support to KNPC's Clean Fuels Project
PU
01:14pAL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK Announces Mariam Mohammad Al Houshah as Winner of Weekly Draw Prize of KD 10,000
PU
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K S C P : ABK Announces Mariam Mohammad Al Houshah as Winner of Weekly Draw Prize of KD 10,000

04/18/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
ABK Announces Mariam Mohammad Al Houshah as Winner of Weekly Draw Prize of KD 10,000

18 April 2022

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) announced Mariam Mohammad Al Houshah as the winner of KD10,000 in the Alfouz weekly draw. The winner was announced on Monday, 11 April 2022. The draw was held under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

The Alfouz draw account offers ABK customers the chance to win life-changing rewards. With Alfouz, ABK customers will get a chance to win KD10,000 in Kuwait's highest single weekly draw and the ultimate grand prize of KD5,000 monthly additional income for 10 years. Both new and existing ABK customers can benefit from this opportunity, with a minimum account balance of KD100 only.

ABK encourages everyone to open Alfouz draw account and/or increase their balances to have more chances in winning in the upcoming draw which will happen on Monday, 18 April 2022. The higher the deposits are, the higher the chances to win.

Disclaimer

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait KSC published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 17:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 109 M 356 M 356 M
Net income 2021 27,2 M 89,1 M 89,1 M
Net Debt 2021 326 M 1 066 M 1 066 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 489 M 1 601 M 1 601 M
EV / Sales 2020 119x
EV / Sales 2021 6,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georges Richani Group Chief Executive Officer
Shiamak Edul Soonawalla Group Chief Financial Officer
Talal Mohammad Rida Yousef Behbehani Chairman
Khalid Othman Abdul Wahhab Al-Othman Non-Executive Director
Salah Ahmed Al-Serhan Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.14.17%1 619
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.35%370 427
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.55%302 997
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.95%253 981
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.52%188 993
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.86%186 592