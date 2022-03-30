Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K S C P : ABK Announces Mohammad Ibrahim Al Khamees as Winner of Weekly Draw Prize of KD 10,000

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) announced Mohammad Ibrahim Al Khamees as the winner of KD10,000 in the Alfouz weekly draw. The draw was held under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday, 28 March 2022.



The Alfouz draw account offers ABK customers the chance to win life-changing rewards. With Alfouz, ABK customers will get a chance to win KD10,000 in Kuwait's highest single weekly draw and the ultimate grand prize of KD5,000 monthly additional income for 10 years. Both new and existing ABK customers can benefit from this opportunity, with a minimum account balance of KD100 only.



ABK encourages everyone to open Alfouz draw account and/or increase their balances to have more chances in winning in the upcoming draw which will happen on Monday, 4 April 2022. The higher the deposits are, the higher the chances to win.