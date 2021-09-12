Log in
    ABK   KW0EQ0100044

AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.

(ABK)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K S C P : ABK Cardholders enjoy a 15% Discount at Various Alshaya Stores

09/12/2021 | 08:42am EDT
ABK Cardholders enjoy a 15% Discount at Various Alshaya Stores

9 September 2021

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) is presenting its credit, debit and prepaid cardholders with a discount of 15% when spending KD20 at H&M, KD20 at Monki, KD40 at & Other Stories, and KD50 at COS. This exciting offer, valid until 20th September, is only available in Kuwait and does not apply to online purchases.

Alongside this offer, any spend on credit cards automatically earns Skywards Miles on Emirates Air Miles.

ABK has a number of rewards and discounts for its cardholders. For more information kindly visit eahli.com, follow us @abk_kuwait or contact an ABK customer service agent via 'Ahlan Ahli' at 1899899.

Disclaimer

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait KSC published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 12:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 4,98 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net income 2020 -69,7 M -232 M -232 M
Net cash 2020 62,7 M 209 M 209 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,39x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 374 M 1 245 M 1 247 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,79x
EV / Sales 2020 54,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georges Richani Group Chief Executive Officer
Shiamak Edul Soonawalla Group Chief Financial Officer
Talal Mohammad Rida Yousef Behbehani Chairman
Somnath Menon Group Chief Operating Officer
Khalid Othman Abdul Wahhab Al-Othman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.11.53%1 245
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.28%470 216
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.86%338 868
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.13%250 282
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.14%214 061
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.04%187 678