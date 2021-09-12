Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K S C P : ABK Cardholders enjoy a 15% Discount at Various Alshaya Stores

ABK Cardholders enjoy a 15% Discount at Various Alshaya Stores

9 September 2021

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) is presenting its credit, debit and prepaid cardholders with a discount of 15% when spending KD20 at H&M, KD20 at Monki, KD40 at & Other Stories, and KD50 at COS. This exciting offer, valid until 20th September, is only available in Kuwait and does not apply to online purchases.



Alongside this offer, any spend on credit cards automatically earns Skywards Miles on Emirates Air Miles.



ABK has a number of rewards and discounts for its cardholders. For more information kindly visit eahli.com, follow us @abk_kuwait or contact an ABK customer service agent via 'Ahlan Ahli' at 1899899.