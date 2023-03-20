Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K S C P : ABK-Egypt Reports a Net Profit of EGP 1.7 billion for the Financial Year 2022

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait- Egypt (ABK- Egypt), one of the fastest growing banks in the Egyptian market, announced achieving outstanding financial results for the year ended December 2022. Net Profit doubled to reach EGP 1.7 billion in 2022 compared to EGP 833 million in 2021. Net Interest Income reached EGP 2.7 billion, representing an increase of 29.1% compared to EGP 2.1 billion in December 2021, and Net Operating Profit reached EGP 2.2 billion, a 26.3% year-on-year increase compared to EGP 1.7 billion in previous year.



According to the Bank's announced results, Total Assets grew by 33.2%, to reach EGP 75.6 billion compared to EGP 56.8 billion in December 2021, while Customer Deposits increased by 38.2% to reach EGP 66.2 billion compared to EGP 47.9 billion and Total Gross Loans Portfolio increased by 29.95% year-on-year to reach EGP 35.6 billion compared to EGP 27.4 billion in 2021.



Mr. Ali Marafi, Chairman of ABK-Egypt, expressed his gratitude for the positive results and remarkable growth rates achieved in the financial year 2022 across all financial indicators demonstrating the strength of our business strategy and the agility of our operating model despite the turbulent economic landscape. Mr. Marafi also commended all endeavors taken by the Egyptian Government and the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and their constant keenness to provide valuable guidance and support to the banking sector to navigate the unprecedented changes witnessed".



Mr. Marafi, further stated that: "Our focus on our strategic direction allowed us to boost our market share while adhering to prudent risk management practices, and I take this opportunity to thank the Executive Management team for working diligently to achieve growth whilst effectively applying standards of governance throughout the year. Finally, I would like to thank our Board of Directors, shareholders and clients for their constant trust and loyalty in the Bank".



Commenting on the results, Mr. Khaled El Salawy, CEO & Managing Director of ABK-Egypt, said: "We take pride in achieving these outstanding results in 2022, recording highest profits since we started our operation in Egypt seven years back. We managed to deliver remarkable results in terms of growth and profitability during a very exceptional year with Profit before Tax recording a 70% year-on-year increase to reach EGP 2.2 billion compared to EGP 1.3 billion in 2021.



Our positive performance reflects a solid financial position and confirms the effective role played by our team in delivering our strategy and fortifying our market position. Therefore, I take this opportunity to thank our staff for their hard work and perseverance that allowed us to remain at the forefront of competition".



In closing, El Salawy added: "We remain positive about our future in the country and support all efforts exerted by the Egyptian Government and the Central Bank of Egypt that pave the way for a brighter economic outlook. We also remain committed to supporting the national direction towards digital transformation in line with our digital strategy and Financial Inclusion goals. Within the framework of this commitment, ABK-Egypt recently launched a series of initiatives that target unbanked segments with appealing benefits".



The ABK-Egypt strategy will continue to focus on sustainable growth through investing in the development of our human capital, enhancing our competitive advantage across all sectors, and taking further steps towards strengthening our relationship with our customers.



ABK-Egypt remains a strong supporter of sustainable development and economic growth in Egypt's industrial and large corporate sectors. This commitment is evident through the funding it provides to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across various industries, reflecting the Bank's visionary strategy to support customers and enhance its standing in the Egyptian banking industry. ABK-Egypt's versatile financial services cater to the unique needs of the sector, facilitating SMEs' operational objectives which is of utmost importance to sustain economic development.



ABK-Egypt's exceptional performance in providing top-tier banking products and services is integral to its support of the Egyptian economy. Moreover, ABK-Egypt continuously strengthens its corporate social responsibility program, striving to participate in sponsorships and events organized by the government, private sector, and non-profit organizations. ABK-Egypt's focus on health, education, sports, special needs, and the environment demonstrates its unwavering commitment to giving back to the community.



The Bank's advocacy for financial inclusion is also paramount in ensuring a strong financial culture in the communities it serves. Furthermore, ABK-Egypt is actively involved in initiatives related to the Central Bank of Egypt, among other leading entities in the sector, to raise awareness and make financial products and services accessible to all segments of society to build cohesive and more diversified society.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait KSC published this content on 19 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 08:46:04 UTC.