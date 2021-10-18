Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K S C P : ABK SPONSORS ‘OUR MESSAGE TO YOU' A MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AFFAIRS & LABOUR CSR INITIATIVE

ABK SPONSORS 'OUR MESSAGE TO YOU' A MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AFFAIRS & LABOUR CSR INITIATIVE

18 October 2021

In line with its ongoing corporate social responsibility strategy to empower the communities in which it operates, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) announced the sponsorship of 'Our Message to You', a campaign by Kuwait's Department of Media & Public Activities and the Ministry of Social Affairs & Labour.



'Our Message to You' initiative is a public awareness and education campaign designed to raise social awareness about Kuwaiti laws and regulations to protect the community, especially the elderly, orphans, and youth. The campaign, which is divided into a series of six short films, will educate the public on the importance of compassion and support for all segments of society.



Mr. Fawzy Althunayan, General Manager of Board Affairs at ABK, said: "We are very pleased to sponsor 'Our Message to You', which is a unique initiative by Kuwait's Department of Media and Public Activities and the Ministry of Social Affairs & Labour. This programme highlights the sector's efforts in fostering the elderly, orphans, and youth. Additionally, it provides key services, laws, and regulations to protect these specific segments and it educates the public. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour also supports these groups' social, health, and personal affairs, ensuring that they live in a safe ecosystem. The roles played by all in Kuwait is vital, and we will ensure that we continue supporting them for a better and more prosperous Kuwait."



ABK's sponsorship stems from its commitment to community-driven initiatives and its devotion to bringing positive change to the groups in need and raising social awareness within the communities it operates.