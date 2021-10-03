Log in
    ABK   KW0EQ0100044

AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.

(ABK)
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K S C P : ABK announces free Emirates Visa Signature Credit Card for first year along with all Visa Signature benefits!

10/03/2021
ABK announces free Emirates Visa Signature Credit Card for first year along with all Visa Signature benefits!

1 October 2021

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK), in partnership with Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, recently launched a new campaign offering ABK Emirates Signature cards free of charge for the first year. This exclusive offer will commence effective 1st October 2021 until 31st December 2021. During this period, all new ABK Emirates Visa Signature credit cardholders will be issued a card without the first year's annual fees, along with all the benefits of the existing cobranded card.

Alongside this, for the first time in Kuwait, ABK Emirates Visa cardholders have the benefit of upgrading their Emirates Skywards membership tier by earning Tier Miles while spending on their card, locally or internationally. This offer is open to customers until 31st December 2021 and is available for ABK Emirates Visa Infinite and Signature credit on eligible spend across all categories, including: online shopping, utility bill payments, groceries, educational fees, and much more.

This exclusive offer also allows ABK Emirates Visa cardholders to earn 1 Tier Mile for every 4 Skywards Miles earned. Cardholders simply need to use their cards to fast-track to the next Tier- unlocking elite tier benefits such as bonus Miles while flying Emirates and flydubai, Emirates lounge access, priority check-in, complimentary seat selection, additional baggage allowance, and many more privileges.

ABK's strategic partnership with Emirates Skywards reaffirms the Bank's commitment to enhancing its customers' banking experience by providing exclusive personalised offerings, rewarding value propositions and shopping experiences with added-value.

For more information kindly visit eahli.com or contact an ABK customer service agent via 'Ahlan Ahli' at 1899899.

Disclaimer

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait KSC published this content on 03 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2021 10:00:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
