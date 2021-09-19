Log in
    ABK   KW0EQ0100044

AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.

(ABK)
  Report
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K S C P : ABK launches “Ask Sanad” Chatbot Service

09/19/2021 | 01:42am EDT
ABK launches 'Ask Sanad' Chatbot Service

19 September 2021

In line with its 'Simpler Banking' strategy, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) today announced the launch of its virtual assistant 'Ask Sanad', an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven chatbot to service clients. This advanced service provides relevant and contextual responses to customer queries, allowing them to make transactions in the chat window of the mobile application.

Faisal Al Tamimi, Head of the Call Centre at ABK commented: 'Attention to customer experience is powering ABK to go beyond traditional financial services. 'Ask Sanad' can perform diverse actions such as fund transfers, bill payments, in addition to a host of other services including opening new savings accounts, requesting a cheque book, and international and local transfers.'

ABK's innovative chatbot offers customers yet another way to connect with the Bank in response to the health and safety measures prompted by COVID-19 as contactless transactions have accelerated the consumer shift towards using digital platforms to fulfil key banking requirements.

For more information kindly visit eahli.com or contact an ABK customer service agent via 'Ahlan Ahli' at 1899899.

Disclaimer

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait KSC published this content on 19 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2021 05:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.
01:42aAL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK launches “Ask Sanad” Chatbot Se..
PU
09/12AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK Cardholders enjoy a 15% Discount at Various..
PU
08/30AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK Highlights Dangers of Loan Encashment
PU
07/26Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quart..
CI
04/27Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
02/14Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
02/09Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait Appoints Omar Wahby as CEO
CI
01/31Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P. canceled the acquisition of Bank and Clients ..
CI
2020PRESSWIRE : The European interviews Stewart Lockie of Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait
AQ
2020Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarte..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4,98 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net income 2020 -69,7 M -232 M -232 M
Net cash 2020 62,7 M 209 M 209 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,39x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 373 M 1 237 M 1 240 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,79x
EV / Sales 2020 54,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georges Richani Group Chief Executive Officer
Shiamak Edul Soonawalla Group Chief Financial Officer
Talal Mohammad Rida Yousef Behbehani Chairman
Somnath Menon Group Chief Operating Officer
Khalid Othman Abdul Wahhab Al-Othman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.11.03%1 237
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.41%471 172
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.62%340 804
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.72%244 387
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.61%200 944
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY53.98%190 825