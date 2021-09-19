Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K S C P : ABK launches “Ask Sanad” Chatbot Service

ABK launches 'Ask Sanad' Chatbot Service

19 September 2021

In line with its 'Simpler Banking' strategy, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) today announced the launch of its virtual assistant 'Ask Sanad', an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven chatbot to service clients. This advanced service provides relevant and contextual responses to customer queries, allowing them to make transactions in the chat window of the mobile application.



Faisal Al Tamimi, Head of the Call Centre at ABK commented: 'Attention to customer experience is powering ABK to go beyond traditional financial services. 'Ask Sanad' can perform diverse actions such as fund transfers, bill payments, in addition to a host of other services including opening new savings accounts, requesting a cheque book, and international and local transfers.'



ABK's innovative chatbot offers customers yet another way to connect with the Bank in response to the health and safety measures prompted by COVID-19 as contactless transactions have accelerated the consumer shift towards using digital platforms to fulfil key banking requirements.



For more information kindly visit eahli.com or contact an ABK customer service agent via 'Ahlan Ahli' at 1899899.