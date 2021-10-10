Log in
    ABK   KW0EQ0100044

AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.

(ABK)
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K S C P : ABK promotes physical and mental wellbeing for employees through Collaboration with Fawzia Sultan Healthcare Network

10/10/2021 | 07:42am EDT
ABK promotes physical and mental wellbeing for employees through Collaboration with Fawzia Sultan Healthcare Network

10 October 2021

In its continuous efforts to promote physical and mental wellbeing amongst its employees, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) in alignment with World Mental Health Day announced its collaboration with Fawzia Sultan Healthcare Network program. The program will provide a 'Mental Health & Wellbeing Workshop' and an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) which is designed to achieve a sustainable health regimen, supported by a systematic approach to enhance employees' lives in and out of the workplace. The program also aims to assist employees with personal and work-related issues that may impact job performance, health, mental and emotional wellbeing.

As part of the program, sessions have been subsidized, and exclusive discounts have been applied for counselling sessions, Psychoeducational Assessment, Neuropsychological Assessments, IQ/ Cognitive Assessment, and Personality Assessments.

Due to the pandemic, unprecedented challenges negatively impacted the physical and mental health of businesses and employees alike, shedding light on the importance of a healthy workplace and positive environment.

Afrah Al Arbash, Acting GM - Human Resources Division, said:"Through programs such as the Mental Health & Wellbeing Workshops and Employee Assistance Program (EAP), ABK is reaffirming its employee-first approach commitment as well as reinforcing the Bank's pledge towards preserving and developing its employees through recognition and support".

For more information kindly visit eahli.com or contact an ABK customer service agent via 'Ahlan Ahli' at 1899899.

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait KSC published this content on 10 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2021 11:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
