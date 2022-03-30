Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K S C P : ABK supports final match of 29th edition of Kuwait Crown Prince Cup at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium

In line with its ongoing efforts to support key youth-driven initiatives, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) sponsored the final match of the 29th edition of the Kuwait Crown Prince football Cup between Kuwait SC and Al-Arabi SC. The event took place in collaboration with Kuwait Football Association at Sheikh Jaber Ahmad International Stadium. The final match was held under the patronage and presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who ordered that the entry to the match be free of cost. The match welcomed a number of sports enthusiasts to celebrate the event.



ABK's support for the Kuwait Crown Prince Cup stems from its commitment to making a difference in the communities in which it operates and its adherence to supporting youth centric initiatives. The championship highlighted the importance of sports in the Kuwaiti society and its contributions to creating a positive and encouraging environment.



The Kuwait Crown Prince Cup is a countrywide annual football tournament created in 1994. The current season runs from 19th January 2022 to 30th May 2022. The football tournament has gained immense popularity because of the participating teams and their skills par excellence. The original time of the match ended with a 1-1 draw and continued during the overtime, which resulted to penalty kicks. Al-Arabi SC showcased their powerhouse skills during penalties and celebrated their eighth victory after beating Kuwait SC in an action-packed 5-4 penalty shootout.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Fawzy Al Thunayan, General Manager of Board Affairs at ABK said: "ABK is delighted to sponsor the annual Kuwait Crown Prince Cup. This initiative further reinforces our dedication to offering continuous support for activities that have the potential to elevate the calibre of sports in the country. We believe that fostering sports within the society helps build a community spirit and endorses healthy living in Kuwait. We aim to create a memorable occasion for everyone involved through this collaboration, leading to a more significant impact across the wider community. We are pleased to be a prominent part of this event." ABK participates and hosts several other football tournaments, including the ABK football tournament, which is part of the Bank's annual social program designed to engage with the youth by encouraging sport and a healthy lifestyle from an early age. The Bank is also closely involved with several local sporting entities, which includes the Future Champion Football Academy, overseen by a Kuwaiti team certified by the Kuwait and Asian Football Federation.