Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K S C P : Financial Statement
04/20/2022 | 06:49am EDT
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
The capital structure of the Bank Group consists of Common Equity Tier I capital (paid-up equity capital and reserves including fair value reserves) and Tier II capital, which includes general provision (subject to maximum of 1.25% of total credit risk weighted assets). There are no Additional Tier 1 capitals in the capital structure of the Bank.
Capital Structure as at 31st March 2022
Paid-up share capital/common stock
170,012
Reserves
350,057
Less:
Treasury Shares
(5,135)
Other Intangibles (except Mortgage Servicing Rights)
(13,837)
Defined benefit pension fund liabilities
17
501,114
Common Equity Tier I
Additional Tier I
90,750
Capital Eligible as T2
49,444
General provisions (subject to maximum of 1.25% of total credit risk weighted assets)
47,435
Threshold Deductions arising from Investments in FIs where ownership is <= 10%
-
Tier II
96,879
Total eligible capital after deductions
688,743
(KD'000s)
Composition Analysis
The composition of capital in terms of Tiers I, and Tier II is analysed to ensure capital stability and to reduce volatility in the capital structure.
Required
Capital adequacy as at 31st March 2022
Capital
(KD'000s)
2,829
1. Claims on sovereigns
24,814
2. Claims on public sector entities (PSEs)
3. Claims on banks
44,675
4. Claims on corporate
272,232
5. Regulatory retail exposures
90,171
6. Past due exposures
5,910
7. Other exposures
52,697
Total
493,328
Less: General provision in excess of 1.25% risk weighted assets
(27,484)
Net credit risk weighted exposure
465,844
Market risk exposure
3,892
Operational risk exposure
35,954
Grand Total
505,691
Capital Adequacy Ratios:
Tier I
15.22%
CET 1
12.88%
Total
17.71%
Additional capital disclosures required by Basel III regulations are shown below.
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: Instruments and Reserves
Directly issued common share capital plus related stock surplus 278,909
Retained earnings 59,532
Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves) 189,565 Directly issued capital subject to phase out from CET 1 (only applicable to non-
joint stock companies)
Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (minority interest)
Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital: Regulatory Adjustments
Prudential valuation adjustments
c + d
f
-494
528,500
-
Dividends
(8,431)
Goodwill (net of related tax liability)
Other intangibles other than mortgage- servicing rights (net of related tax liability)
Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences
Cash- flow hedge reserve
Shortfall of provisions to expected losses
Securitization gain on sale
Gain and losses due to changes in own credit risk on fair valued liabilities Defined-benefit pension fund net assets
Proposed Dividend
Investments in own shares(if not already netted off paid-in capital on reported balance sheet)
-
(13,837)
- - - - - 17
-
(5,135)
e
Common Disclosure as at31st March 2022
Reciprocal cross- holdings in common equity of banks, FIs, and insurance entities
-
Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are
outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where
-
the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above
10% threshold of bank's CET 1 capital)
Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial and insurance
entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible
-
short positions (amount above 10% threshold of bank's CET 1 capital)
Mortgage servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold of bank's CET 1capital)
-
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10%
-
threshold, net of related tax liability)
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold
-
of which : significant investments in the common stock of financials
-
of which : mortgage servicing rights
-
of which : deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences
-
National specific regulatory adjustments
-
Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient
-
Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover deductions
Total regulatory adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1
(27,386)
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET 1) after regulatory adjustments
501,114
Additional Tier 1 capital : Instruments
Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock
-
surplus
of which : classified as equity under applicable accounting standards
-
of which : classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
-
Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier 1
90,750
Additional Tier 1 instruments issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties
-
Common Disclosure as at31st March 2022
of which : instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase-out
-
Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments
90,750
Additional Tier 1 Capital : Regulatory Adjustments
Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments
-
Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments
-
Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are
outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions,
-
where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share
capital of the entity
Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities
-
that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation
National specific regulatory adjustments
-
Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2 to
-
cover deductions
Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 capital
-
Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)
90,750
Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)
591,864
Tier 2 Capital: Instruments and Provisions
Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus
49,444
Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase-out from Tier 2
-
Tier 2 instruments issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties
-
of which : instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase-out
