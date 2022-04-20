Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABK   KW0EQ0100044

AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.

(ABK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  04-18
0.2950 KWD   +1.72%
04/18ABK LAUNCHES &LSQUO;5-YEAR TERM DEPOSIT : Interest in Advance'
PU
04/18AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK pledged support to KNPC's Clean Fuels Project
PU
04/18AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK Announces Mariam Mohammad Al Houshah as Winner of Weekly Draw Prize of KD 10,000
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K S C P : Financial Statement

04/20/2022 | 06:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

The capital structure of the Bank Group consists of Common Equity Tier I capital (paid-up equity capital and reserves including fair value reserves) and Tier II capital, which includes general provision (subject to maximum of 1.25% of total credit risk weighted assets). There are no Additional Tier 1 capitals in the capital structure of the Bank.

Capital Structure as at 31st March 2022

Paid-up share capital/common stock

170,012

Reserves

350,057

Less:

Treasury Shares

(5,135)

Other Intangibles (except Mortgage Servicing Rights)

(13,837)

Defined benefit pension fund liabilities

17

501,114

Common Equity Tier I

Additional Tier I

90,750

Capital Eligible as T2

49,444

General provisions (subject to maximum of 1.25% of total credit risk weighted assets)

47,435

Threshold Deductions arising from Investments in FIs where ownership is <= 10%

-

Tier II

96,879

Total eligible capital after deductions

688,743

(KD'000s)

Composition Analysis

The composition of capital in terms of Tiers I, and Tier II is analysed to ensure capital stability and to reduce volatility in the capital structure.

Required

Capital adequacy as at 31st March 2022

Capital

(KD'000s)

2,829

1. Claims on sovereigns

24,814

2. Claims on public sector entities (PSEs)

3. Claims on banks

44,675

4. Claims on corporate

272,232

5. Regulatory retail exposures

90,171

6. Past due exposures

5,910

7. Other exposures

52,697

Total

493,328

Less: General provision in excess of 1.25% risk weighted assets

(27,484)

Net credit risk weighted exposure

465,844

Market risk exposure

3,892

Operational risk exposure

35,954

Grand Total

505,691

Capital Adequacy Ratios:

Tier I

15.22%

CET 1

12.88%

Total

17.71%

Additional capital disclosures required by Basel III regulations are shown below.

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: Instruments and Reserves

Directly issued common share capital plus related stock surplus 278,909

Retained earnings 59,532

Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves) 189,565 Directly issued capital subject to phase out from CET 1 (only applicable to non -

joint stock companies)

Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (minority interest)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital: Regulatory Adjustments

Prudential valuation adjustments

c + d

f

-494

528,500

-

Dividends

(8,431)

Goodwill (net of related tax liability)

Other intangibles other than mortgage- servicing rights (net of related tax liability)

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences

Cash- flow hedge reserve

Shortfall of provisions to expected losses

Securitization gain on sale

Gain and losses due to changes in own credit risk on fair valued liabilities Defined-benefit pension fund net assets

Proposed Dividend

Investments in own shares(if not already netted off paid-in capital on reported balance sheet)

-

(13,837)

- - - - - 17

-

(5,135)

e

Common Disclosure as at 31st March 2022

Reciprocal cross- holdings in common equity of banks, FIs, and insurance entities

-

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are

outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where

-

the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above

10% threshold of bank's CET 1 capital)

Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial and insurance

entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible

-

short positions (amount above 10% threshold of bank's CET 1 capital)

Mortgage servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold of bank's CET 1 capital)

-

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10%

-

threshold, net of related tax liability)

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold

-

of which : significant investments in the common stock of financials

-

of which : mortgage servicing rights

-

of which : deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences

-

National specific regulatory adjustments

-

Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient

-

Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover deductions

Total regulatory adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1

(27,386)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET 1) after regulatory adjustments

501,114

Additional Tier 1 capital : Instruments

Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock

-

surplus

of which : classified as equity under applicable accounting standards

-

of which : classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards

-

Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier 1

90,750

Additional Tier 1 instruments issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties

-

Common Disclosure as at 31st March 2022

of which : instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase-out

-

Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments

90,750

Additional Tier 1 Capital : Regulatory Adjustments

Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments

-

Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments

-

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are

outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions,

-

where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share

capital of the entity

Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities

-

that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation

National specific regulatory adjustments

-

Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2 to

-

cover deductions

Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 capital

-

Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)

90,750

Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)

591,864

Tier 2 Capital: Instruments and Provisions

Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus

49,444

Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase-out from Tier 2

-

Tier 2 instruments issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties

-

of which : instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase-out

-

General Provisions included in Tier 2 capital

47,435

Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments

96,879

Tier 2 Capital : Regulatory Adjustments

Investments in own Tier 2 instruments

-

Disclaimer

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait KSC published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 10:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.
04/18ABK LAUNCHES &LSQUO;5-YEAR TERM DEPO : Interest in Advance'
PU
04/18AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK pledged support to KNPC's Clean Fuels Project
PU
04/18AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK Announces Mariam Mohammad Al Houshah as Winner of Wee..
PU
04/07AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK Announces Bassam Abdullah Al Bassam as Winner of Week..
PU
03/30AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK Announces Mohammad Ibrahim Al Khamees as Winner of We..
PU
03/30AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK supports final match of 29th edition of Kuwait Crown ..
PU
03/28AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK launches A+ Student Account with Exciting Features fo..
PU
03/28AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK Kicks Off Participation in Career Fairs
PU
03/24AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : Abk concludes year-long training program in partnership w..
PU
03/23AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK Customers Can Now Open Term Deposit Accounts Online
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 109 M 355 M 355 M
Net income 2021 27,2 M 89,0 M 89,0 M
Net Debt 2021 326 M 1 064 M 1 064 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 497 M 1 626 M 1 626 M
EV / Sales 2020 119x
EV / Sales 2021 6,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georges Richani Group Chief Executive Officer
Shiamak Edul Soonawalla Group Chief Financial Officer
Talal Mohammad Rida Yousef Behbehani Chairman
Khalid Othman Abdul Wahhab Al-Othman Non-Executive Director
Salah Ahmed Al-Serhan Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K.S.C.P.16.14%1 626
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.88%385 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.06%319 017
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%251 693
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.48%185 462
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.31%181 271