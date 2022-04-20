Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait K S C P : Financial Statement

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

The capital structure of the Bank Group consists of Common Equity Tier I capital (paid-up equity capital and reserves including fair value reserves) and Tier II capital, which includes general provision (subject to maximum of 1.25% of total credit risk weighted assets). There are no Additional Tier 1 capitals in the capital structure of the Bank.

Capital Structure as at 31st March 2022 Paid-up share capital/common stock 170,012 Reserves 350,057 Less: Treasury Shares (5,135) Other Intangibles (except Mortgage Servicing Rights) (13,837) Defined benefit pension fund liabilities 17 501,114 Common Equity Tier I Additional Tier I 90,750 Capital Eligible as T2 49,444 General provisions (subject to maximum of 1.25% of total credit risk weighted assets) 47,435 Threshold Deductions arising from Investments in FIs where ownership is <= 10% - Tier II 96,879 Total eligible capital after deductions 688,743 (KD'000s)

Composition Analysis

The composition of capital in terms of Tiers I, and Tier II is analysed to ensure capital stability and to reduce volatility in the capital structure.

Required Capital adequacy as at 31st March 2022 Capital (KD'000s) 2,829 1. Claims on sovereigns 24,814 2. Claims on public sector entities (PSEs) 3. Claims on banks 44,675 4. Claims on corporate 272,232 5. Regulatory retail exposures 90,171 6. Past due exposures 5,910 7. Other exposures 52,697 Total 493,328 Less: General provision in excess of 1.25% risk weighted assets (27,484) Net credit risk weighted exposure 465,844 Market risk exposure 3,892 Operational risk exposure 35,954 Grand Total 505,691 Capital Adequacy Ratios: Tier I 15.22% CET 1 12.88% Total 17.71%

Additional capital disclosures required by Basel III regulations are shown below.

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: Instruments and Reserves

Directly issued common share capital plus related stock surplus 278,909

Retained earnings 59,532

Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves) 189,565 Directly issued capital subject to phase out from CET 1 (only applicable to non -

joint stock companies)

Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (minority interest)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital: Regulatory Adjustments

Prudential valuation adjustments

c + d

f

-494

528,500

-

Dividends

(8,431)

Goodwill (net of related tax liability)

Other intangibles other than mortgage- servicing rights (net of related tax liability)

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences

Cash- flow hedge reserve

Shortfall of provisions to expected losses

Securitization gain on sale

Gain and losses due to changes in own credit risk on fair valued liabilities Defined-benefit pension fund net assets

Proposed Dividend

Investments in own shares(if not already netted off paid-in capital on reported balance sheet)

-

(13,837)

- - - - - 17

-

(5,135)

e

Common Disclosure as at 31st March 2022 Reciprocal cross- holdings in common equity of banks, FIs, and insurance entities - Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where - the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above 10% threshold of bank's CET 1 capital) Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible - short positions (amount above 10% threshold of bank's CET 1 capital) Mortgage servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold of bank's CET 1 capital) - Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% - threshold, net of related tax liability) Amount exceeding the 15% threshold - of which : significant investments in the common stock of financials - of which : mortgage servicing rights - of which : deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences - National specific regulatory adjustments - Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient - Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover deductions Total regulatory adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1 (27,386) Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET 1) after regulatory adjustments 501,114 Additional Tier 1 capital : Instruments Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock - surplus of which : classified as equity under applicable accounting standards - of which : classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards - Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier 1 90,750 Additional Tier 1 instruments issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties -