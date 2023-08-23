Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) recently announced the launch of a new feature on its mobile app, allowing customers to submit complaints directly through the application. This development aligns with the guidelines set by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK), ABK's digital transformation plan, and the Bank's commitment to enhancing customers' overall banking experience.



Upon submission of a complaint through the mobile app, customers will receive an automated SMS confirmation. The grievances will be meticulously investigated and handled by ABK's dedicated Complaints & Customer Protection Unit (CCPU). Upon review, customers will be notified via SMS when the Bank's reply is ready. A written reply will be sent to customers within 15 working days via the mobile app as a PDF file, allowing them to easily review and print the response for their records.



Loai Muqames, CEO-Kuwait at ABK, shared his thoughts on the introduction of this new feature, stating, "We continuously strive to improve our customers' banking experience and provide them with innovative solutions. The ability to submit complaints through our mobile app is a significant step towards delivering greater convenience and efficiency in handling customer feedback and concerns."



Muqames added, "By embracing digital transformation and leveraging technology, ABK aims to strengthen its relationship with customers and provide them with seamless and efficient banking services."



The addition of this new feature supports the 'Let's Be Aware' banking campaign goals. Aiming to enhance awareness about their rights as banking consumers, the campaign, like the new app feature, ensures that customers are protected. The Kuwait CEO stated, "This falls in line with ABK's dedication to empowering and promoting transparency in the banking sector."



Muqames concluded, "The introduction of the complaint submission feature on ABK's mobile app highlights the Bank's endeavor to achieve excellent customer service and continuous improvement. ABK remains dedicated to meeting expectations while adhering to the highest industry standards."



Since its establishment in 1967, ABK has progressed to become one of the leading Kuwaiti banks in the region that is today known for offering a simpler banking experience. The Bank offers personal, corporate, and private banking of which includes a wide array of products and services. ABK also provides a broad range of local, regional, and global investment solutions and services through its subsidiary, ABK Capital. Enjoying equal stability and strength, the Bank also offers the convenience of banking across the region, servicing other markets in Egypt and the UAE.