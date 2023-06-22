Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) has just announced the launch of its highly-anticipated summer campaign offering ABK customers a unique and exciting opportunity to participate in a draw where 21 lucky winners will each receive a cash prize of KD 1,000. The promotion begins on 15 June 2023 and runs until 15 September 2023, giving customers ample time to participate.



To enter the draw, which will take place on 1 October 2023, ABK customers need only use their ABK credit cards to make e-commerce or point-of-sale (POS) transactions and easily accumulate points. To be eligible for the prize, customers must meet a minimum spend of KD 750 per card type, both locally or internationally during the specified campaign transaction period.



For every KD 1 spent locally, customers will earn 4 draw points while they can earn 10 draw points for every KD 1 spent internationally, excluding cash transactions. The more draw points accumulated, the higher the chances of winning one of the 21 cash prizes of KD 1,000 which will be credited to the winner's card, providing them with immediate access to their winnings.



Johair Marafi, Acting General Manager of Retail Banking at ABK, expressed her enthusiasm for the campaign's launch. In her statement, she said, "This summer campaign reflects ABK's tireless commitment to customers. It serves as a reminder of the Bank's dedication to meeting the ever-evolving needs of customers. As we continue to strive for excellence in customer satisfaction, our summer campaign stands out as a worthwhile approach to building stronger relationships with our customers."



She continued, "With the potential to win cash prizes, customers can look forward to an exciting summer with ABK." Marafi concluded by emphasizing ABK's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional banking experiences where the summer campaign provides an excellent opportunity for customers to win cash prizes while continuing to experience top-notch banking services from ABK.



As a testament to its engagement with customers, ABK seeks to generate excitement and foster excellent customer relationships. The new summer campaign represents a vital and innovative approach in achieving these goals. ABK anticipates a very successful campaign, providing customers with not only excellent banking services but also the opportunity to win significant cash prizes.



Marafi concluded with an invitation to follow the Bank's social media accounts to remain up to date with the latest marketing initiatives and to benefit from the current promotional campaigns and offers throughout the year.



Since its establishment in 1967, ABK has progressed to become one of the leading Kuwaiti banks in the region that is today known for offering a simpler banking experience. The Bank offers personal, corporate, and private banking of which includes a wide array of products and services. ABK also provides a broad range of local, regional, and global investment solutions and services through its subsidiary, ABK Capital. Enjoying equal stability and strength, the Bank also offers the convenience of banking across the region, servicing other markets in Egypt and the UAE.