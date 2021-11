Additional Information

The total shareholders' equity (there is no minority equity) for the current period reached SAR 380,489 thousands compared to SAR 412,858 thousands for the same period last year reflecting a decrease of 7.84%. The net comprehensive loss for the current quarter is SAR (20,393) thousands compared to net comprehensive profit of SAR 227 thousands for the same quarter last year with a decrease of 9,083.7% and net comprehensive loss of SAR (3,873) thousands for the previous quarter reflecting an increase of 426.54%. The net comprehensive loss for the current period is SAR (23,192) thousands compared to net comprehensive income of SAR 5,150 thousands for the same period last year with a decrease of 550.33%. The Loss Per Share for the current period is SAR (0.56) versus the Earning Per Share of SAR 0.09 for the same period last year. The Earning / (Loss) Per Share was calculated on the basis of net income / (loss) after zakat and income tax attributable to shareholders divided by the number of shares. Net loss after zakat and income tax attributable to shareholders for current period is SAR (22,458) thousands and the Number of shares as of 30-09-2021G is 40,000 thousands shares. While in last year same period, Net income after zakat and income tax attributable to shareholders was SAR 3,783 thousands and the Number of shares as of 30-09-2020G were 40,000 thousands shares. Total accumulated losses at the end of current period are SAR (23,961) thousands compared to accumulated profits of SAR 7,669 thousands for the same period last year. Total accumulated losses at the end of current period are SAR (23,961) thousands which are (5.99)% of Capital.