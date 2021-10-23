Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance : تدعو شركة العالمية للتأمين التعاوني مساهميها الى حضور اجتماع الجمعية العامة ا

General Assembly Meeting Agenda

1. Voting for election of the Board members from among the candidates for the next term, commencing from the date of Ordinary General Assembly dated 16/11/2021G for a term of three years, ending on 15/11/2024G. (Candidates' CVs are attached). 2. Voting on the formation of the Audit Committee, and the definition of its duties, work regulations and remuneration of its members for the new term, starting from date of the Ordinary General Assembly on 16/11/2021G until the end of the term on 15/11/2024G, the following are the names of the candidates (Whose CVs are attached): - Dr. Saleh Hamad Al Shinifi, Independent Member - Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Salman, Member from outside the Board - Mr. Ayman Saleh Al Ghamdi, Member from outside the Board 3. Vote on the discharge the Directors from their liabilities from the date term ended on 09/10/2021G till the date of the OGM 16/11/2021G.