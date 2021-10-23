Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance : تدعو شركة العالمية للتأمين التعاوني مساهميها الى حضور اجتماع الجمعية العامة ا

The Board of Directors of Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Company is pleased to invite its shareholders to participate and vote in the Ordinary General Assembly meeting (first meeting), scheduled to be held at 06:30 PM on Tuesday 11/04/1443H corresponding to 16/11/2021G through the modern technology using Tadawulty platform, in order to ensure the safety of the shareholders and within the support and preventive and precautionary measures by the health and related authorities to address the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and as an extension of the continuous efforts by the specialized and concerned medical authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to prevent the spread of the virus.
City and Location of the General Assembly's Meeting
The General Assembly meeting will be held by through modern technology means from the Company's office in Riyadh via Tadawulaty System
Each shareholder registered in the Company's Shareholders Register maintained at the Depository Center at the end of the trading session preceding the General Assembly meeting is eligible to attend the General Assembly meeting according to the rules and regulations.
Quorum for Convening the General Assembly's Meeting
According to Article (32) of the Company's bylaw, the quorum for Ordinary General Assembly is 25% of the Company paid-up capital, however in the absence of a quorum required for holding the OGM meeting, a second meeting can be held one hour after the end of the period specified for the first meeting. The second meeting shall be valid regardless of the number of shares represented therein.
General Assembly Meeting Agenda
1. Voting for election of the Board members from among the candidates for the next term, commencing from the date of Ordinary General Assembly dated 16/11/2021G for a term of three years, ending on 15/11/2024G. (Candidates' CVs are attached).
2. Voting on the formation of the Audit Committee, and the definition of its duties, work regulations and remuneration of its members for the new term, starting from date of the Ordinary General Assembly on 16/11/2021G until the end of the term on 15/11/2024G, the following are the names of the candidates (Whose CVs are attached):
- Dr. Saleh Hamad Al Shinifi, Independent Member
- Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Salman, Member from outside the Board
- Mr. Ayman Saleh Al Ghamdi, Member from outside the Board
3. Vote on the discharge the Directors from their liabilities from the date term ended on 09/10/2021G till the date of the OGM 16/11/2021G.
Shareholders who are registered in the Tadawulaty system may vote electronically on the general assembly meeting's agenda through Tadawulaty's website https://www.tadawulaty.com.sa. Voting and registration in the Tadawulaty system are provided free of charge to all shareholders. Electronic voting will start at 10:00 AM, on Saturday 13/11/2021G, and will continue until the general assembly meeting is concluded.
Eligibility for Attendance Registration and Voting
Eligibility for Registering the Attendance of the General Assembly's Meeting ends upon the Convenience of the General Assembly's Meeting. Eligibility for Voting on the Business of the Meeting Agenda Ends upon the Counting Committee Concludes Counting the Votes.
Method of Communication
For inquiry, please contact the Shareholders' Department at:
Name: Bader Attallah AlAnazi
Mobile Number: +966555844159
Phone: +966114651520 Ext: 208
Email: bader.alenazi@sa.rsagroup.com
Name: Hani Ibrahim Aleidi
Mobile: +966561111096
Phone: +966114651520 Ext: 410
Email: Hani.AlEidi@sa.rsagroup.com
Additional Information
Shareholders can direct questions and inquiries related to items of the General Assembly during the meeting via the broadcasting link that will be forwarded to the shareholders via Tadawulaty service.
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Company SJSC published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 06:33:01 UTC.