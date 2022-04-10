Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Al-Amal Financial Investments Company P.L.C
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMAL   JO3123111010

AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY P.L.C

(AMAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-06
0.9400 JOD   +2.17%
04/04AL AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS P L C : Trading (AMAL) 2022 04 04
PU
03/10AL AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS P L C : G.a (amal) 2022 03 10
PU
03/09AL AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS P L C : Disclosure (AMAL) 2022 03 09
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Al Amal Financial Investments P L C : Assembly Decision-(AMAL)-2022-04-10

04/10/2022 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS CO.

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻞﻣﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 01:49:41 2022-04-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS CO.

Date: 10-04-2022 01:49:41 PM

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-04-10 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻞﻣﻷﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ %74.06 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ zoom ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ -:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS CO. was held on 12:00 On 10-04-2022 at by zoom, the shareholders participation in the Assembly Meeting was 74.06%

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-04-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which was held on 25-04-2021

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on specified date

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

2021-12

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS CO.

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Electing the following members (legal entity) and (person) as Board of Directors

(ﻲﻌﻴﺒﻃ ﺺﺨﺷ/ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Electing the following as a Board of Directors:Name

NationalityHussein Hazaa Barakat

Jordanian

Al Majali

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ -:ﻢﻫﺅﺎﻤﺳﺍ

ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺠﻟﺍ

ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺑ ﻉﺍﺰﻫ ﻦﻴﺴﺣ ﻲﻟﺎﺠﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors Ernst & Young Jordan for the financial year 31-12-2022.And authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Ernst & Young Jordan ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2022-12-31

Subject: Any other matter stipulated by the Board of Directors in the meeting's agenda (Should be specified)

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ) ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Any other matter stipulated by the Board of Directors in the meeting's agenda (Should be specified)

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺑ ﻉﺍﺰﻫ ﻦﻴﺴﺣ ﺎﺷﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﺍ ﻲﻟﺎﺠﻤﻟﺍ

ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺑ ﻉﺍﺰﻫ ﻦﻴﺴﺣ ﺎﺷﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺭﺍﺮﻗﺍ ﻲﻟﺎﺠﻤﻟﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: madeha bani saeed

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

madeha bani saeed :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

Al-Amal Financial Investment Company PSC published this content on 10 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 12:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY P.L.C
04/04AL AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS P L C : Trading (AMAL) 2022 04 04
PU
03/10AL AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS P L C : G.a (amal) 2022 03 10
PU
03/09AL AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS P L C : Disclosure (AMAL) 2022 03 09
PU
03/01AL AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS P L C : Trading (AMAL) 2022 03 01
PU
02/27AL AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS P L C : Board Of Directors-(AMAL)-2022-02-27
PU
02/22AL AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS P L C : G.a (amal) 2022 02 22
PU
02/17AL AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS P L C : Disclosure (AMAL) 2022 02 17
PU
02/16Al-Amal Financial Investments Company P.L.C Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
02/10AL AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS P L C : Disclosure (AMAL) 2022 02 10
PU
02/07AL AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS P L C : Trading (AMAL) 2022 02 07
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,98 M 1,38 M 1,38 M
Net income 2021 1,35 M 1,91 M 1,91 M
Net cash 2021 4,21 M 5,94 M 5,94 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,1 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,48x
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 15,1%
Chart AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY P.L.C
Duration : Period :
Al-Amal Financial Investments Company P.L.C Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Safwat Abu Shmaleh Chief Executive Officer
Faisal Hussain Shahadah Tarkhan Chief Financial Officer
Omar Zuheir Abdul Fattah Malhas Chairman
Layali Mahmoud Fayez Al-Othman Compliance Officer
Thabit Essa Ayed Alwer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY P.L.C-6.00%20
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-29.70%37 884
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-11.35%20 436
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-27.00%19 227
XP INC.3.90%16 721
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.3.13%12 639