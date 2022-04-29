Al Amal Financial Investments P L C : Trading (AMAL) 2022 04 29

AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS CO.
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS CO.
Date: 28-04-2022 02:57:22 PM
Subject: Trading of Brokerage's company employees
Referencing to article (73) from Instructions of Financial Services Licensing and Registration for the Year 2005 please find attached the monthly disclosure report regarding trading done by the (Board of directors or Partners) and their relatives and by the company's employees and their relatives during period from 01-04-2022 to 28-04-2022
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: madeha bani saeed
