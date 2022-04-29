Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Al-Amal Financial Investments Company P.L.C
  News
  Summary
    AMAL   JO3123111010

AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY P.L.C

(AMAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-27
1.000 JOD    0.00%
05:07aAL AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS P L C : Trading (AMAL) 2022 04 29
PU
04/18AL AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS P L C : Assembly Decision-(AMAL)-2022-04-17
PU
04/10AL AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS P L C : Assembly Decision-(AMAL)-2022-04-10
PU
Al Amal Financial Investments P L C : Trading (AMAL) 2022 04 29

04/30/2022 | 05:07am EDT
AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS CO.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS CO.

Date: 28-04-2022 02:57:22 PM

Subject: Trading of Brokerage's company employees

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻞﻣﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 02:57:22 2022-04-28 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣ ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Referencing to article (73) from Instructions of Financial Services Licensing and Registration for the Year 2005 please find attached the monthly disclosure report regarding trading done by the (Board of directors or Partners) and their relatives and by the company's employees and their relatives during period from 01-04-2022 to 28-04-2022

ﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﻻﺍﻭ ﺺﻴﺧﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (73) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻻﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺃ ﻒﺸﻛ ﺎﻴﻃ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﻧ 2005 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺎﻬﻤﻴﻈﻨﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻠﻟ ﻭﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ) ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺘﺑ ﺹﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣﻭ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ (ﻦﻳﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻭﺍ ﺀﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ 2022-04-28 ﻰﻟﺍ 2022-04-01 ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: madeha bani saeed

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

madeha bani saeed :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Al-Amal Financial Investment Company PSC published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 09:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
