    AMAL   JO3123111010

AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY P.L.C

(AMAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  05-31
0.9700 JOD    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Al Amal Financial Investments P L C : Trading (AMAL) 2022 06 05

06/05/2022 | 05:32am EDT
AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS CO.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻞﻣﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

CO.

AM 11:58:05 2022-06-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 05-06-2022 11:58:05 AM

ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣ ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading of Brokerage's company employees

Referencing to article (73) from Instructions of Financial

ﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﻻﺍﻭ ﺺﻴﺧﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (73) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻻﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺃ

Services Licensing and Registration for the Year 2005

ﻒﺸﻛ ﺎﻴﻃ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﻧ 2005 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺎﻬﻤﻴﻈﻨﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻠﻟ

please find attached the monthly disclosure report

ﻭﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ) ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺘﺑ ﺹﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ

regarding trading done by the (Board of directors or

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣﻭ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ (ﻦﻳﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻭﺍ ﺀﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Partners) and their relatives and by the company's

2022-06-05 ﻰﻟﺍ 2022-05-01 ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ

employees and their relatives during period from 01-05-

2022 to 05-06-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: madeha bani saeed

madeha bani saeed :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Al-Amal Financial Investment Company PSC published this content on 05 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 09:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,98 M 1,38 M 1,38 M
Net income 2021 1,35 M 1,91 M 1,91 M
Net cash 2021 4,21 M 5,94 M 5,94 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,6 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,48x
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 14,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Safwat Abu Shmaleh Chief Executive Officer
Faisal Hussain Shahadah Tarkhan Chief Financial Officer
Omar Zuheir Abdul Fattah Malhas Chairman
Layali Mahmoud Fayez Al-Othman Compliance Officer
Thabit Essa Ayed Alwer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY P.L.C-3.00%21
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-26.18%45 295
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-19.06%17 965
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-31.27%17 202
XP INC.-20.95%12 723
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-37.04%10 955