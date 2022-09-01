Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Al-Amal Financial Investments Company P.L.C
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMAL   JO3123111010

AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY P.L.C

(AMAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
0.9600 JOD   +1.05%
03:31aAL AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS P L C : Trading (AMAL) 2022 09 01
PU
08/01AL AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS P L C : Trading (AMAL) 2022 08 01
PU
07/04AL AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS P L C : Board Of Directors-(AMAL)-2022-07-04
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Al Amal Financial Investments P L C : Trading (AMAL) 2022 09 01

09/01/2022 | 03:31am EDT
AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS CO.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻞﻣﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

CO.

PM 03:09:30 2022-08-31 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 31-08-2022 03:09:30 PM

ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣ ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading of Brokerage's company employees

Referencing to article (73) from Instructions of Financial

ﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﻻﺍﻭ ﺺﻴﺧﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (73) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻻﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺃ

Services Licensing and Registration for the Year 2005

ﻒﺸﻛ ﺎﻴﻃ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﻧ 2005 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺎﻬﻤﻴﻈﻨﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻠﻟ

please find attached the monthly disclosure report

ﻭﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ) ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺘﺑ ﺹﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ

regarding trading done by the (Board of directors or

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣﻭ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ (ﻦﻳﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻭﺍ ﺀﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Partners) and their relatives and by the company's

2022-08-31 ﻰﻟﺍ 2022-08-01 ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ

employees and their relatives during period from 01-08-

2022 to 31-08-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: madeha bani saeed

madeha bani saeed :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Al-Amal Financial Investment Company PSC published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 07:30:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
