    AMAL   JO3123111010

AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY P.L.C

(AMAL)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-28
0.9200 JOD   +2.22%
0.9200 JOD   +2.22%
Al Amal Financial Investments P L C : Trading (AMAL) 2023 06 04
PU
Al Amal Financial Investments P L C : Assembly Decision-(AMAL)-2023-05-15
PU
Al Amal Financial Investments P L C : Assembly Decision-(AMAL)-2023-05-10
PU
Al Amal Financial Investments P L C : Trading (AMAL) 2023 06 04

06/04/2023 | 07:39am EDT
AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS CO.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻞﻣﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

CO.

PM 12:39:48 2023-06-04 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 04-06-2023 12:39:48 PM

ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣ ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading of Brokerage's company employees

Referencing to article (73) from Instructions of Financial

ﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﻻﺍﻭ ﺺﻴﺧﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (73) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻻﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺃ

Services Licensing and Registration for the Year 2005

ﻒﺸﻛ ﺎﻴﻃ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﻧ 2005 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺎﻬﻤﻴﻈﻨﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻠﻟ

please find attached the monthly disclosure report

ﻭﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ) ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺘﺑ ﺹﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ

regarding trading done by the (Board of directors or

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣﻭ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ (ﻦﻳﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻭﺍ ﺀﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Partners) and their relatives and by the company's

2023-05-31 ﻰﻟﺍ 2023-05-01 ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ

employees and their relatives during period from 01-05-

2023 to 31-05-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: madeha bani saeed

madeha bani saeed :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Al-Amal Financial Investment Company PSC published this content on 04 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2023 11:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 0,65 M 0,91 M 0,91 M
Net income 2022 0,44 M 0,63 M 0,63 M
Net cash 2022 6,80 M 9,57 M 9,57 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,8 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales 2022 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 8,52%
Chart AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY P.L.C
Al-Amal Financial Investments Company P.L.C Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Safwat Abu Shmaleh Chief Executive Officer
Faisal Hussain Shahadah Tarkhan Chief Financial Officer
Omar Zuheir Abdul Fattah Malhas Chairman
Layali Mahmoud Fayez Al-Othman Compliance Officer
Thabit Essa Ayed Alwer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY P.L.C-3.16%19
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-10.19%32 514
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.9.12%17 337
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-2.97%14 898
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.12.34%12 891
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED11.97%11 120
