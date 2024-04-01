AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS CO.
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS CO.
Date: 01-04-2024 11:38:52 AM Subject: Trading in securities
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻞﻣﻷﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
AM 11:38:52 2024-04-01 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that ALI HUSSAIN A ALSADA purchased/sold on the 31-03-2024 shares from company AL-AMAL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS CO.(10046). Following are the details as below.
-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻩﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻦﻴﺴﺣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻞﻣﻷﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024-03 .ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10046)ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
Type of transactio nNumber Of Share Transacte dTotal number of shares heldPercentag e of ownershi p after transactio n
Sale
1500
935189762.346%
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺑ
ﺩﺪﻋ ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
ﻉﻮﻧ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
62.346%
9351897
1500
ﻊﻴﺑ
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Major Shareholder (owns 5% or more of the company's capital)
(ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ %5 ﻚﻠﻤﻳ) ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺭﺎﺒﻛ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Name: madeha bani saeed
Position: Compliance Officer
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
madeha bani saeed :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
ﻝﺎﺜﺘﻣﺍ ﻂﺑﺎﺿ :ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Al-Amal Financial Investment Company PSC published this content on 01 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2024 08:53:06 UTC.