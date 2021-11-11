Log in
    2320   SA000A0LEF64

AL-BABTAIN POWER AND TELECOMMUNICATION CO.

(2320)
تعلن شركة البابطين للطاقة والاتصالات عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية في 30/

11/11/2021 | 09:37pm GMT
Al Babtain Power and telecommunication company announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 (Nine Months)

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Sales/Revenue 341.77 353.06 -3.197 385.8 -11.412
Gross Profit (Loss) 39.67 46.67 -14.998 47.1 -15.774
Operational Profit (Loss) 14.39 22.71 -36.635 23.5 -38.765
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 12.65 15.31 -17.374 15.53 -18.544
Total Comprehensive Income 20.27 15.88 27.644 3.3 514.242
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Sales/Revenue 1,049.6 1,036.8 1.234
Gross Profit (Loss) 130.1 145.8 -10.768
Operational Profit (Loss) 55.3 72 -23.194
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 43.7 52.1 -16.122
Total Comprehensive Income 39 44.8 -12.946
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 772.8 776.5 -0.476
Profit (Loss) per Share 1.02 1.22
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Accumulated Losses Capital Percentage %
0 0 0
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reason for the decrease in net profits during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year is due to the increase in the cost of sales ratio from 86.8% in the same quarter of the previous year to 88.4% during the current quarter and the increase in general and administrative expenses and financing costs.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The reason for the decrease in net profits during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter is due to the increase in the cost of sales percentage from 87.8% in the previous quarter to 88.4% during the current quarter, a rise in general and administrative expenses, financing costs, and a decrease in other revenues.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The reason for the decrease in net profits during the current period compared to the same period of the previous year is due to the increase in the cost of sales ratio from 85.9 % in the comparison period of the previous year to 87.6% during the current period and the increase in general and administrative expenses, zakat expense and estimated income tax.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion NO
Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain figures of comparatives have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.
Additional Information NO

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Al-Babtain Power & Telecommunication Company SJSC published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 21:36:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 387 M 370 M 277 M
Net income 2020 80,3 M 21,4 M 16,0 M
Net Debt 2020 811 M 216 M 162 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
Yield 2020 3,16%
Capitalization 1 458 M 389 M 291 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,35x
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Technical analysis trends AL-BABTAIN POWER AND TELECOMMUNICATION CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 34,20 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jawad Jameel Ismail Shehadeh Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Najah Al-Tokhy Group Chief Financial Officer
Ibrahim Hamad Abdullah Ababtain Chairman
Tamer A. Kalou Group Chief Operating Officer
Mohammed Hamad Mohammed Al Qunibit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL-BABTAIN POWER AND TELECOMMUNICATION CO.8.06%391
VINCI17.01%62 804
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED49.98%36 835
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.81%30 464
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-11.40%22 823
FERROVIAL, S.A.19.95%22 556