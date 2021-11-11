تعلن شركة البابطين للطاقة والاتصالات عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية في 30/

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reason for the decrease in net profits during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year is due to the increase in the cost of sales ratio from 86.8% in the same quarter of the previous year to 88.4% during the current quarter and the increase in general and administrative expenses and financing costs.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The reason for the decrease in net profits during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter is due to the increase in the cost of sales percentage from 87.8% in the previous quarter to 88.4% during the current quarter, a rise in general and administrative expenses, financing costs, and a decrease in other revenues.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The reason for the decrease in net profits during the current period compared to the same period of the previous year is due to the increase in the cost of sales ratio from 85.9 % in the comparison period of the previous year to 87.6% during the current period and the increase in general and administrative expenses, zakat expense and estimated income tax.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion

Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion NO

Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain figures of comparatives have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.