تعلن شركة البابطين للطاقة والاتصالات عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية في 30/

Al Babtain Power and telecommunication company announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 (Nine Months)
Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn
|
Element List
|
Current Quarter
|
Similar quarter for previous year
|
%Change
|
Previous Quarter
|
% Change
|
Sales/Revenue
|
341.77
|
353.06
|
-3.197
|
385.8
|
-11.412
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
39.67
|
46.67
|
-14.998
|
47.1
|
-15.774
|
Operational Profit (Loss)
|
14.39
|
22.71
|
-36.635
|
23.5
|
-38.765
|
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
|
12.65
|
15.31
|
-17.374
|
15.53
|
-18.544
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
20.27
|
15.88
|
27.644
|
3.3
|
514.242
|
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
|
Element List
|
Current Period
|
Similar period for previous year
|
%Change
|
Sales/Revenue
|
1,049.6
|
1,036.8
|
1.234
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
130.1
|
145.8
|
-10.768
|
Operational Profit (Loss)
|
55.3
|
72
|
-23.194
|
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
|
43.7
|
52.1
|
-16.122
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
39
|
44.8
|
-12.946
|
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
|
772.8
|
776.5
|
-0.476
|
Profit (Loss) per Share
|
1.02
|
1.22
|
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
|
Accumulated Losses
|
Capital
|
Percentage %
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
|
Element List
|
Explanation
|
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
|
The reason for the decrease in net profits during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year is due to the increase in the cost of sales ratio from 86.8% in the same quarter of the previous year to 88.4% during the current quarter and the increase in general and administrative expenses and financing costs.
|
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
|
The reason for the decrease in net profits during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter is due to the increase in the cost of sales percentage from 87.8% in the previous quarter to 88.4% during the current quarter, a rise in general and administrative expenses, financing costs, and a decrease in other revenues.
|
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
|
The reason for the decrease in net profits during the current period compared to the same period of the previous year is due to the increase in the cost of sales ratio from 85.9 % in the comparison period of the previous year to 87.6% during the current period and the increase in general and administrative expenses, zakat expense and estimated income tax.
|
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
|
Unmodified conclusion
|
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion
|
NO
|
Reclassification of Comparison Items
|
Certain figures of comparatives have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.
|
Additional Information
|
NO
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Disclaimer
Al-Babtain Power & Telecommunication Company SJSC published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 21:36:12 UTC.