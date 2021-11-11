اعلان شركة الباحة للإستثمار والتنمية عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية في 202

The loss per share during the current period (nine months) for this year 2021 was calculated on the basis of the parent company's share of the net loss of (-2,434,719) riyals (after excluding the minority's equity share).

The company also wishes to clarify to the shareholders that the measures it has taken regarding these losses are:

First: On 10 November 2020 AD, the Board of Directors recommended increasing the company's capital by offering priority rights shares in an amount of 120,000,000 riyals, through which the company aims to finance and implement its plans and future projects and expand its various activities in addition to reducing the company's losses.

Second: Appointing Messrs. Al-Dakhil Financial Group as a financial advisor for the IPO.

Third: Work is still underway on the file of increasing the company's capital with the CMA.

The procedures and instructions for companies whose shares are listed in the Saudi Stock Exchange, whose accumulated losses amounted to 35% or more of their capital, will be implemented.