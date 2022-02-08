Al Baraka Banking B S C : Group Wins Islamic Finance News Awards and Islamic Retail Banking Awards

About Al Baraka Banking Group (ABD):

The Bahrain based Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C. (ABG) announced six Units of the Group won the Islamic Finance News Awards 2021. The IFN awards winners were selected based on an annual comprehensive referendum conducted by the Islamic Finance News magazine.With almost 27,500 votes, the magazine's readers chose the following units in the Best Islamic Bank by Country category:Al Baraka Bank SudanAl Baraka South AfricaAl Baraka Bank LebanonAl Baraka Bank SyriaJordan Islamic BankAl Baraka Bank TunisiaAl Baraka Group also announced it won three of the Islamic Retail Banking Awards (IRBA) 2021 in a ceremony held recently in Dubai. IRBA, and since 2015, recognises the contributions and successes of Islamic retail banks, individuals and other market players, globally and in their respective national markets.Winners are assessed by a panel of independent experts based on the efficiency model developed by Cambridge IFA, a UK-based financial intelligence house. These prestigious awards honour individuals and institutions who have demonstrated great commitment and made significant contribution to the development, growth and success of Islamic retail banking.Jordan Islamic Bank, a subsidiary of Al Baraka Group, was recognised as the Strongest Islamic Retail Bank in Jordan.Insha Ventures Alneo at Al Baraka Turk Participation Bank in Turkey, received The Best Islamic Fintech Product 2021 award.The IRBA CEO of the Year 2021 Personal Award was presented to Al Baraka Islamic Bank's CEO, Mr. Hamad Abdulla Al-Oqab.Al Baraka Islamic Bank was named IRBA Most Outstanding Islamic Retail Bank in Bahrain 2021.Alongside the IRBA Awards, the 3rd WOMANi Awards were celebrated.Cambridge IFA formally launched the WOMANi Programme in 2018 for the sole purpose of empowering women and celebrating their outstanding achievements. The WOMANi Programme aims at empowering at least one million women at different levels in different regions across a range of professions. Every woman is a WOMANi; a story of hard work, dedication, multi-tasking, professionalism, perseverance and success.Among the Top 300 Most Influential Women in Islamic Business and Finance list was Al Baraka Banking Group's Dr. Wajeeha Hussain Awadh, Chief Digital Officer for the second time.ABG has a wide geographical presence in the form of subsidiary banking units and representative offices in 17 countries, which in turn provide their services through over 700 branches. Al Baraka Banking Group has operations in Jordan, Egypt, Tunis, Bahrain, Sudan, Turkey, South Africa, Algeria, Pakistan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Morocco and Germany, in addition to two branches in Iraq and representative offices in Indonesia and Libya.The Group and its Units offer retail, corporate, treasury and investment banking services, strictly in accordance with the principles of the Islamic Shari'a. The authorized capital of ABG is US$ 2.5 billion.