Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARKA   BH000A0KEZD7

AL BARAKA BANKING GROUP B.S.C.

(BARKA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Al Baraka Banking B S C : Group Wins Islamic Finance News Awards and Islamic Retail Banking Awards

02/08/2022 | 03:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Bahrain based Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C. (ABG) announced six Units of the Group won the Islamic Finance News Awards 2021. The IFN awards winners were selected based on an annual comprehensive referendum conducted by the Islamic Finance News magazine.

With almost 27,500 votes, the magazine's readers chose the following units in the Best Islamic Bank by Country category:

Al Baraka Bank Sudan
Al Baraka South Africa
Al Baraka Bank Lebanon
Al Baraka Bank Syria
Jordan Islamic Bank
Al Baraka Bank Tunisia

Al Baraka Group also announced it won three of the Islamic Retail Banking Awards (IRBA) 2021 in a ceremony held recently in Dubai. IRBA, and since 2015, recognises the contributions and successes of Islamic retail banks, individuals and other market players, globally and in their respective national markets.

Winners are assessed by a panel of independent experts based on the efficiency model developed by Cambridge IFA, a UK-based financial intelligence house. These prestigious awards honour individuals and institutions who have demonstrated great commitment and made significant contribution to the development, growth and success of Islamic retail banking.

Jordan Islamic Bank, a subsidiary of Al Baraka Group, was recognised as the Strongest Islamic Retail Bank in Jordan.

Insha Ventures Alneo at Al Baraka Turk Participation Bank in Turkey, received The Best Islamic Fintech Product 2021 award.

The IRBA CEO of the Year 2021 Personal Award was presented to Al Baraka Islamic Bank's CEO, Mr. Hamad Abdulla Al-Oqab.

Al Baraka Islamic Bank was named IRBA Most Outstanding Islamic Retail Bank in Bahrain 2021.
Alongside the IRBA Awards, the 3rd WOMANi Awards were celebrated.

Cambridge IFA formally launched the WOMANi Programme in 2018 for the sole purpose of empowering women and celebrating their outstanding achievements. The WOMANi Programme aims at empowering at least one million women at different levels in different regions across a range of professions. Every woman is a WOMANi; a story of hard work, dedication, multi-tasking, professionalism, perseverance and success.
Among the Top 300 Most Influential Women in Islamic Business and Finance list was Al Baraka Banking Group's Dr. Wajeeha Hussain Awadh, Chief Digital Officer for the second time.

About Al Baraka Banking Group (ABD):
ABG has a wide geographical presence in the form of subsidiary banking units and representative offices in 17 countries, which in turn provide their services through over 700 branches. Al Baraka Banking Group has operations in Jordan, Egypt, Tunis, Bahrain, Sudan, Turkey, South Africa, Algeria, Pakistan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Morocco and Germany, in addition to two branches in Iraq and representative offices in Indonesia and Libya.

The Group and its Units offer retail, corporate, treasury and investment banking services, strictly in accordance with the principles of the Islamic Shari'a. The authorized capital of ABG is US$ 2.5 billion.

Contact details:
Nadera Abuali
Vice President - Corporate Communications & Branding
+973 17541122 extension 242
Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

ABG – Al Baraka Banking Group BSC published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AL BARAKA BANKING GROUP B.S.C.
03:02aAL BARAKA BANKING B S C : Group Wins Islamic Finance News Awards and Islamic Retail Bankin..
PU
2021Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
2021Al Baraka Banking Group records a 34% growth in net income attributable to shareholders..
PU
2021Consolidated Financial Statement 30 September 2021pdf
PU
2021AL BARAKA BANKING B S C : Group reappoints SICO as Market Maker
PU
2021AL BARAKA BANKING B S C : Group records a net profit of US$ 53 million attributable to sha..
PU
2021AL BARAKA BANKING B S C : Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2021pdf
PU
2021Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
2021Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
2021AL BARAKA BANKING B S C : Consolidated Financial Statements 31 March 2021pdf
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 860 M - -
Net income 2020 66,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 061 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,90x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 363 M 363 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -1,59x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,86x
Nbr of Employees 12 937
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart AL BARAKA BANKING GROUP B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL BARAKA BANKING GROUP B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mazin Manna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yaser Ismael Mudhafar Senior Vice President & Head-Finance
Abdullah Saleh Abdullah Kamel Chairman
Ahmed Al-Balooshi Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Abdulrahman Shehab Ahmed EVP, Head-Operations & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL BARAKA BANKING GROUP B.S.C.0.00%363
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK11.96%85 242
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.9.01%25 066
ALINMA BANK21.45%15 512
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)9.98%13 085
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)7.11%12 696