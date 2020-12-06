Log in
AL BARAKA BANKING GROUP B.S.C.

(BARKA)
Al Baraka Banking B S C : Group's Dr. Wajeeha Awadh becomes the first Bahraini woman to be awarded a PhD in the FinTech domain

12/06/2020 | 06:45am EST
Al Baraka Banking Group (ABG) today proudly announced that Dr. Wajeeha Awadh, Section Head of Digital Banking and FinTech at the Group Headquarters, has become the first Bahraini woman to have been awarded a PhD in the FinTech domain.

Dr. Awadh, whose studies were sponsored by Al Baraka Banking Group, received her PhD in Management with a research focus on FinTech from Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation in Malaysia.

Her in depth research work and study has established her as one of the Group's and the Kingdom's leading FinTech and digital banking experts. Her experience and contributions to the field are underscored by numerous awards. In 2019, she has been named among the Top 300 Most Influential Women in Islamic Business and Finance by Cambridge IFA as well as ranking 29th worldwide and the first in Bahrain.

Having joined ABG in 2015, Dr. Awadh currently looks after the Group's comprehensive and pioneering digital transformation strategies and is presently engaged with several digital banking and FinTech projects Group-wide focusing on leveraging the power of technology to better serve and meet the fast evolving demands of customers and ensuring greater efficiency and productivity internally.

Commenting, Mr. Adnan Ahmed Yousif, President & Chief Executive at ABG, said, 'We're delighted to support top talent in this ever important area of our business. Digital transformation is at the heart of what we do and we're extremely proud to have dedicated experts like Dr. Wajeeha Awadh helping to drive and further accelerate our digital journey. Investing in our people and supporting their growth is a critical part of the Innovation First culture we embrace across the Group. We congratulate Dr. Wajeeha and look forward to her further advancement in the sector and to the contributions she will continue to make on behalf of the Group and our stakeholders.'

The Head of IT & Senior Vice President, Mr. Ahmed Albalooshi, stated, 'Wajeeha is a young and highly motivated individual with a thirst for knowledge and has set the bar high for all young members in the Group. She is a valuable resource and contributor in our Digital Transformation Team and we have very high expectations of her'.

In addition to her role at ABG, Dr. Awadh also lends her digital expertise, acting as an external expert to a number of universities advising on their FinTech courses. Previously, she also served as Head of the Bahrain TechAwards in 2019, which took place in Dubai, and was a member of Women in FinTech Bahrain (WIFBH), an initiative of the Bahrain Economic Development Board, aimed at promoting the sector and the role of women within it.

Dr. Awadh's work has also been published in a number of international academic publications and non-academic sources in London and Kuala Lumpur and she has spoken at some of the industry's most prestigious conferences and seminars both locally and internationally.

Ends

About Al Baraka
Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C. ('ABG') is licensed as an Islamic wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain and is listed on Bahrain Bourse and Nasdaq Dubai. It is a leading international Islamic banking group providing its unique services in countries with a population totalling around one billion.

The Group has a wide geographical presence in the form of subsidiary banking units and representative offices in 17 countries, which in turn provide their services through around 700 branches. Al Baraka Banking Group has operations in Jordan, Egypt, Tunis, Bahrain, Sudan, Turkey, South Africa, Algeria, Pakistan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Morocco and Germany, in addition to two branches in Iraq and representative offices in Indonesia and Libya.

ABG and its Units offer retail, corporate, treasury and investment banking services, strictly in accordance with the principles of the Islamic Shari'a. The authorized capital of ABG is US$ 2.5 billion.

S&P Global Ratings has updated the long-term rating on Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C. to 'BB-' with a 'Stable' Outlook, while affirming the 'B' short-term rating of the bank.

ABG has also been rated BBB+ (long term) / A3 (short term) by Islamic International Rating Agency (IIRA). IIRA has also rated ABG on the national scale at A+ (bh) / A2 (bh) with a fiduciary score of 81-85, the highest level amongst Islamic Financial Institutions in the region.

Disclaimer

ABG – Al Baraka Banking Group BSC published this content on 06 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2020 11:44:01 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
