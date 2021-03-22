Al Baraka Banking B S C : Important announcement for the shareholders regarding the Ordinary General Meeting of Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C

In compliance with the instructions issued by the official authorities in the Kingdom of Bahrain to combat the spread of the Coronavirus - 19, and in implementation of the social distancing precautions aimed at preserving the safety and health of everyone, the Board of Directors of Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C is pleased to invite you to attend the General Assembly meeting at 11:00 am on 25th March 2021 which will be held via audiovisual communication technology (ZOOM) under the administration of Bahrain Clear - Bahrain Bourse, in order to consider the announced Agenda items and pass appropriate resolutions regarding them. In the event that a quorum is not complete, the second or third General meeting shall be held as per the notes.

Notes:

The shareholders or the persons who have been authorized to attend must send the above data at least 24 hours before the date of the meeting. Holders of proxies (other than representatives of juristic persons) may not be the Chairman, Directors and employees of the Group (Article 203, Commercial Companies Law 21/2001, as amended). Registration of the attendance for the shareholders or the persons who have been authorized will start electronically at 09:00 am on March 25, 2021, and end at 10:45 am. Copies of the meeting documents will be available on the meeting date and at the Group's website: www.albaraka.com. For more inquiries regarding the method of online registration, please click on the following link: https://www.bahrainbourse.com/virtual-agm For any other inquiries related to the General assembly meeting, please send an email to [email protected] 17108775 , with a copy of the same email to the Investor Relations Department at the Group [email protected] The meeting will be recorded electronically, in audio and video, for record-keeping purposes. You can access the virtual meeting room from your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone (Mobile), please arrange to download the (Zoom App) from the Play Store or Apple Store available on your device. The General Meeting shall be valid if attended by shareholders representing more than 50% of the capital. If the said quorum is not obtained, the Second Assembly Meeting shall be held with the same agenda on 01st April 2021 at the same time and place. The Second Meeting shall not be considered valid unless it is attended by shareholders with voting rights who represent at least 30% of the capital. If the said quorum in the Second Meeting is not obtained, the Third Assembly Meeting shall be held on 08th April 2021 at the same time and place, and the third meeting will be valid, regardless of the number of attendees.

Attachments Original document

All shareholders who intend to attend the meeting, or whomever they authorize, are kindly requested to register in advance by following the below steps:1- Sending a clear copy of their ID card or passport to the email, in addition to their mobile number, their investor ID number and the number of shares owned by the shareholder for the purposes of data verification (Keep your ID ready for verification and display to the camera).2- In the event that the shareholder wants to authorize a representative to attend the meeting on his/her behalf and vote on its items, the person who has been authorized must send the above-mentioned data along with a copy of the proxy card as per the rules (Keep the proxy ready for verification and display to the camera).