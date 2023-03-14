Advanced search
    BARKA   BH000A0KEZD7

AL BARAKA GROUP B.S.C.

(BARKA)
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2023-03-06
0.3180 USD   -0.63%
Al Baraka B S C : Annual Report 2022 - Subject to AGM Approva

03/14/2023
E S T A B L I S H E D N e t w o r k

D i v e r s e K N O W L E D G E

A n n u a l R e p o r t 2 0 2 2

Subject to AGM's approval

Al Baraka Headquarters, Bahrain Bay

CONTENTS

  1. Al Baraka Vision & Mission
  2. Financial Highlights
  1. Board of Directors & Unified Shari'a Supervisory Board
  2. Executive Management
  1. Head Office Organisation Chart
  2. Directors' Report
  1. Group Chief Executive Officer's Report
  1. Corporate Governance
  1. Islam and Social & Sustainable Finance ("SSF")
  2. Unified Shari'a Supervisory Board Report
  1. Independent Auditors' Report to the Shareholders of Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C.
  1. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
  2. Consolidated Statement of Income
  3. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  4. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Owners' Equity
  1. Consolidated Statement of Changes in
    Off-Balance Sheet Equity of Investment Account Holders
  2. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

128 ABG Head Office Management

  1. Al Baraka Global Network
  2. Contacts

albaraka.com

OVER

3.2

MILLION

CUSTOMERS

Our customers are our prime partners in our journey through the digital age as we traverse through new frontiers and remain faithful to our ethical standards

and beliefs.

As custodians of wealth and resources, we are obliged to our solemn commitment to uphold the ideals of Islamic banking.

02

Al Baraka Group I Annual Report 2022

albaraka.com

BANKING INTO THE FUTURE:

To impact the world around us

VISION

To be a global leader in innovative participation finance, offering an agile ethical financial system built for the digital age.

MISSION

To fulfill the financial needs of communities across the globe by conducting business through an ethical customer-centric approach tailored

for the digital age, based on our core beliefs and aimed at sharing the mutual rewards with our partners in business success:

our customers, our employees,

our shareholders, and our communities at large.

Al Baraka Group I Annual Report 2022

03

Disclaimer

ABG – Al Baraka Banking Group BSC published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 07:04:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 899 M - -
Net income 2022 143 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 016 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 395 M 395 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,68x
Nbr of Employees 12 937
Free-Float 17,5%
Chart AL BARAKA GROUP B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Al Baraka Group B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL BARAKA GROUP B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Houssem ben Haj Amor Group Chief Executive Officer
Ali Asgar Shabbir Husein Mandasorwala Head-Finance
Abdullah Saleh Abdullah Kamel Chairman
Mohamed Jamsheer Head-Information Technology
Fouad M. Janahi Vice President, Head-Operations & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL BARAKA GROUP B.S.C.-2.15%395
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK-11.68%54 264
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.4.74%37 450
ALINMA BANK-9.98%15 955
ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK13.72%10 185
BANK ALBILAD-15.19%10 122