Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Al Baraka Group B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARKA   BH000A0KEZD7

AL BARAKA GROUP B.S.C.

(BARKA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2022-11-16
0.3200 USD    0.00%
02:59aAl Baraka B S C : Group Condemns Action by Central Bank of Lebanon Against Bank Lebanon
PU
11/09Al Baraka B S C : Consolidated Financial Statements 30 September 202
PU
11/09Al Baraka Group B.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Al Baraka B S C : Group Condemns Action by Central Bank of Lebanon Against Bank Lebanon

11/20/2022 | 02:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Al Baraka Group B.S.C. ("ABG" or "Group") today strongly condemned action by the Central Bank of Lebanon ("Central Bank") to seize control of Al Baraka Bank Lebanon ("ABL" or the "Bank"), the Group's banking subsidiary.

This action by the Central Bank of Lebanon against ABL is said to be related to non-compliance with certain regulations including the absence of a restructuring plan for the Bank and calls for its shareholders to inject more capital.

The Group rejects the Central Bank of Lebanon's interpretation of the situation in light of the fact that the Central Bank has failed to provide a credible and holistic restructuring plan for the banking sector, taking into consideration the interests of all involved parties, and has refused to provide access to the assets that ABL, and other banks, have placed with the Central Bank of Lebanon, that would enable the resumption of normalised banking activities.

Since the start of the Lebanese banking crisis in 2019, the Group and ABL have worked closely with the Central Bank of Lebanon and other relevant authorities to support liquidity and protect the interests of its customers. To this end, ABL has deposited more than 80% of its assets, representing customers' deposits with the Central Bank, which in return refuses to grant access to these funds.

ABG is now taking action to fully assess its legal options and avenues for recourse both within and outside the country in order to continue to protect the rights and interests of its shareholders and customers.

While this action on the part of the Central Bank sets an alarming precedent for financial institutions and foreign investors in Lebanon, it has no financial or regulatory impact on the Group, which is regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and has already provisioned for its exposure to the country.

More importantly, action by the Central Bank of Lebanon has no bearing on the banking activities or customers of ABG's subsidiaries across its other 15 countries of operation, which are managed independently under the supervision of their local regulators.

Commenting, Houssem Ben Haj Amor, Group CEO at ABG, said, "We are extremely alarmed and disappointed by the direction that the Central Bank of Lebanon has taken with respect to the needed restructuring of the country's banking sector and its unsupported action to sanction banks, including ABL, for supposed non-compliance. We hold the Central Bank of Lebanon fully accountable for the current predicament of the financial sector and the inability of banks to resume normal banking activities. The Central Bank's decision to seize control of ABL not only sets a dangerous example for what lies ahead for other banks, but also further deteriorates the already fragile confidence of domestic and foreign investors at this critical juncture, when it is most needed. Having acted in good faith to protect the interests of our customers throughout these challenging times, ABG will do the necessary to meet our promises and obligations towards our customers and to maintain control of our operations."

Disclaimer

ABG – Al Baraka Banking Group BSC published this content on 19 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2022 07:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AL BARAKA GROUP B.S.C.
02:59aAl Baraka B S C : Group Condemns Action by Central Bank of Lebanon Against Bank Lebanon
PU
11/09Al Baraka B S C : Consolidated Financial Statements 30 September 202
PU
11/09Al Baraka Group B.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
10/24Al Baraka Group B.S.C. Appoints Houssem Ben Haj Amor as Group Chief Executive Officer
CI
10/24Al Baraka Group B.S.C. Appoints Houssem Ben Haj Amor as Board Executive Member
CI
08/11Al Baraka Group B.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
08/11Al Baraka B S C : Consolidated Financial Statements 30 June 2022pdf
PU
06/16Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C. Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/16Al Baraka Banking B S C : The Board of Directors of Al Baraka Banking Group appoints "Hous..
PU
06/15Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C. Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 778 M - -
Net income 2021 113 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 327 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 398 M 398 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,87x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,24x
Nbr of Employees 12 937
Free-Float 17,5%
Chart AL BARAKA GROUP B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Al Baraka Group B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL BARAKA GROUP B.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Houssem ben Haj Amor Group Chief Executive Officer
Ali Asgar Shabbir Husein Mandasorwala Head-Finance
Abdullah Saleh Abdullah Kamel Chairman
Ahmed Al-Balooshi Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Abdulrahman Shehab Ahmed EVP, Head-Operations & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL BARAKA GROUP B.S.C.6.67%398
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK-15.37%64 357
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.13.97%37 298
ALINMA BANK50.88%19 236
BANK ALBILAD49.01%13 782
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.12.04%10 222