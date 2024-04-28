AL-BILAD SECURITIES AND INVESTMENT
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: AL-BILAD SECURITIES AND
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻸﻟ ﺩﻼﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INVESTMENT
PM 03:07:07 2024-04-25 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 25-04-2024 03:07:07 PM
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly
Meeting
The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of AL- Bilad
ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 2024/04/25 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺪﻘﻋ
ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻼﻟ ﺩﻼﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ
Securities & Investment co, Was held on Thursday
ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ , (ZOOM) ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ
25/04/2024, through a video and electronic
:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗﻭ (%64.727)
communication(ZOOM) , the shareholders participation
ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ - 1
in the Assembly Meeting was (64.727%) , The following
. 2023/06/11 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ
decisions were adopted at the Meeting:
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ - 2
1- Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary
ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2023/12/31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ
General Assembly Meeting which was held on
.ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ
11/06/2023.
ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ - 3
2- Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the
.2023/12/31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
activities of the Company, for the year ended on
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ - 4
31/12/2023, and the company future plans.
.2023/12/31
3 - Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its
ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﺜﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ - 5
financial statements, for the year ended on 31/12/2023.
. ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ 2024 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ
4- Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ - 6
on 31/12/2023.
.2023/12/31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ
5- Reappointment of the auditors (Al Othman Group
International) for the financial year 2024, And authorizing
the board of directors to determine their fees.
6- Discharging the board's members from their liabilities
in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Mohammad Dar Mahmoud
Mohammad Dar Mahmoud :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
