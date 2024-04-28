Al Bilad Securities and Investment Company PSC is a Jordan-based financial brokerage company. It specializes in portfolio management, margin lending and brokerage services in the local capital market, serving its clients to achieve their investment objectives and goals through strategic asset allocation. The Company's principal activities include: acting as a financial broker at the Amman Stock Exchange, holding a diversified portfolio of securities, investing in newly established companies, underwriting new issues of shares, offering marginal lending, and acting as a consulting financial advisor for investments in securities. The Company provides individual and institutional investors with the required investment tools available on the Amman stock exchange.