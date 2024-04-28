AL-BILAD SECURITIES AND INVESTMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AL-BILAD SECURITIES AND

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻸﻟ ﺩﻼﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENT

PM 03:07:07 2024-04-25 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 25-04-2024 03:07:07 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly

Meeting

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of AL- Bilad

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 2024/04/25 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺪﻘﻋ

ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻼﻟ ﺩﻼﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

Securities & Investment co, Was held on Thursday

ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ , (ZOOM) ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ

25/04/2024, through a video and electronic

:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗﻭ (%64.727)

communication(ZOOM) , the shareholders participation

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ - 1

in the Assembly Meeting was (64.727%) , The following

. 2023/06/11 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

decisions were adopted at the Meeting:

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ - 2

1- Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary

ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2023/12/31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

General Assembly Meeting which was held on

.ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ

11/06/2023.

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ - 3

2- Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the

.2023/12/31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

activities of the Company, for the year ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ - 4

31/12/2023, and the company future plans.

.2023/12/31

3 - Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﺜﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ - 5

financial statements, for the year ended on 31/12/2023.

. ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ 2024 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ

4- Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ - 6

on 31/12/2023.

.2023/12/31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

5- Reappointment of the auditors (Al Othman Group

International) for the financial year 2024, And authorizing

the board of directors to determine their fees.

6- Discharging the board's members from their liabilities

in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Mohammad Dar Mahmoud

Mohammad Dar Mahmoud :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

