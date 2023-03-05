Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Al Bilad Securities and Investment Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLAD   JO3125011010

AL BILAD SECURITIES AND INVESTMENT COMPANY

(BLAD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-21
0.3500 JOD   -.--%
03:50aAl Bilad Securities And Investment : Trading (BLAD) 2023 03 05
PU
02/07Al Bilad Securities And Investment : Trading (BLAD) 2023 02 07
PU
01/04Al Bilad Securities And Investment : Trading (BLAD) 2023 01 04
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Al Bilad Securities and Investment : Trading (BLAD) 2023 03 05

03/05/2023 | 03:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AL-BILAD SECURITIES AND INVESTMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AL-BILAD SECURITIES AND

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻸﻟ ﺩﻼﺒﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENT

AM 10:58:34 2023-03-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 05-03-2023 10:58:34 AM

ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣ ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading of Brokerage's company employees

Referencing to article (73) from Instructions of Financial

ﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﻻﺍﻭ ﺺﻴﺧﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (73) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻻﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺃ

Services Licensing and Registration for the Year 2005

ﻒﺸﻛ ﺎﻴﻃ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﻧ 2005 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺎﻬﻤﻴﻈﻨﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻠﻟ

please find attached the monthly disclosure report

ﻭﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ) ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺘﺑ ﺹﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ

regarding trading done by the (Board of directors or

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣﻭ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ (ﻦﻳﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻭﺍ ﺀﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Partners) and their relatives and by the company's

2023-02-28 ﻰﻟﺍ 2023-02-01 ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ

employees and their relatives during period from 01-02-

2023 to 28-02-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Mohammad Dar Mahmoud

Mohammad Dar Mahmoud :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Al Bilad Securities & Investment Co. PSC published this content on 05 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2023 08:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AL BILAD SECURITIES AND INVESTMENT COMPANY
03:50aAl Bilad Securities And Investment : Trading (BLAD) 2023 03 05
PU
02/07Al Bilad Securities And Investment : Trading (BLAD) 2023 02 07
PU
01/04Al Bilad Securities And Investment : Trading (BLAD) 2023 01 04
PU
2022Al Bilad Securities And Investment : Trading (BLAD) 2022 12 05
PU
2022Al Bilad Securities And Investment : Trading (BLAD) 2022 11 06
PU
2022Al Bilad Securities and Investment Company Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months..
CI
2022Al Bilad Securities And Investment : Trading (BLAD) 2022 09 01
PU
2022Al Bilad Securities and Investment Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quar..
CI
2022Al Bilad Securities And Investment : Trading (BLAD) 2022 08 03
PU
2022Al Bilad Securities And Investment : Trading (BLAD) 2022 06 02
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,12 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
Net income 2021 -0,36 M -0,51 M -0,51 M
Net Debt 2021 0,77 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,50 M 4,93 M 4,93 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales 2021 47,4x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 10,2%
Chart AL BILAD SECURITIES AND INVESTMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Al Bilad Securities and Investment Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Samir Toufiq Hamad Al-Rawashdeh General Manager & Director
Ahmad Abdulrahim Mustafa Daghmash Chief Financial Officer
Sharif Toufiq Hamad Al-Rawashdeh Chairman
Ahmad Baidas Manager-Information Technology
Farouq Toufiq Hamad Al-Rawashdeh Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL BILAD SECURITIES AND INVESTMENT COMPANY0.00%5
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.10.05%40 850
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.7.28%17 374
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.7.88%16 800
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED16.67%11 865
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.7.61%11 187