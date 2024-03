Al Dawliyah for Hotels and Malls PSC is a Jordan-based company, which is engaged in the development, construction, selling, purchasing, renting and leasing hotels, restaurants, theaters and malls. The Company's activities are divided into two segments: Hotel sector and Investment in financial assets. Hotel sector includes Amman Sheraton Hotel, which consists of 267 rooms and suites. Investment in financial assets includes the Company's subsidiary, International Real Estate for Investment and Development Company, which is engaged in setting up residential, commercial, industrial and investment projects.