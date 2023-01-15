Advanced search
Al-Enma'a Real Estate Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 31, 2022
CI
2022Al-Enma'a Real Estate Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022
CI
2022Al-Enma'a Real Estate Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended April 30, 2022
CI
Al-Enma'a Real Estate Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 31, 2022

01/15/2023
Al-Enma'a Real Estate Company K.S.C.P. reported earnings results for the full year ended October 31, 2022. For the full year, the company reported sales was KWD 3.43 million compared to KWD 3.21 million a year ago. Net income was KWD 0.234262 million compared to net loss of KWD 1.86 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.00052 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of KWD 0.00413 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.00052 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of KWD 0.00413 a year ago.


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 10,4 M 34,2 M 34,2 M
Net income 2021 -1,86 M -6,10 M -6,10 M
Net Debt 2021 5,34 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,5 M 83,5 M 83,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,02x
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 656
Free-Float 44,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abdul Aziz Mutlaq Al-Osseimi Chief Executive Officer
Md Ibrahim Faraj Elmetnnawi Chief Financial Officer
Saleh Turkey Saleh Al-Khamees Chairman
Anjari Al-Anjari Manager-Human Resources, Administrative & IT
Tariq Fahad Mohammad Al-Shaea Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL-ENMA'A REAL ESTATE COMPANY K.S.C.P.-4.87%84
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.66%39 886
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.11%35 289
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.4.85%30 270
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.63%28 241
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED2.91%22 752