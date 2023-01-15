Al-Enma'a Real Estate Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 31, 2022

Al-Enma'a Real Estate Company K.S.C.P. reported earnings results for the full year ended October 31, 2022. For the full year, the company reported sales was KWD 3.43 million compared to KWD 3.21 million a year ago. Net income was KWD 0.234262 million compared to net loss of KWD 1.86 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.00052 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of KWD 0.00413 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.00052 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of KWD 0.00413 a year ago.

