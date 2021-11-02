اعلان شركة الاتحاد للتأمين التعاوني عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية في 2021-09-30

Surplus (deficit) of insurance operations minus the revenues of policy holders' investments (operational procedures results)
2,781,676
35,880,305
-92.247
15,823,667
-82.42
Net Profit (loss) of Shareholders Capital Investment
6,485,086
-3,933,631
-
4,102,449
58.078
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat
9,729,871
29,916,962
-67.477
19,252,820
-49.462
Total Comprehensive Income
12,793,548
33,230,831
-61.5
20,882,773
-38.736
All figures are in (Actual) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Current Period
Similar period for previous year
%Change
Gross Written Premiums (GWP)
594,304,728
510,438,143
16.43
Net Written Premiums (NWP)
540,459,240
463,635,341
16.569
Net Incurred Claims
399,231,034
360,973,851
10.598
Net Profit (Loss) of Policy Holders Investment
4,573,184
7,801,516
-41.38
Surplus (deficit) of insurance operations minus the revenues of policy holders' investments (operational procedures results)
27,512,242
77,145,893
-64.337
Net Profit (loss) of Shareholders Capital Investment
16,192,094
4,473,940
261.92
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat
43,533,656
80,753,460
-46.09
Total Comprehensive Income
51,224,231
71,200,726
-28.056
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
563,780,087
551,490,493
2.228
Profit (Loss) per Share
0.83
1.79
All figures are in (Actual) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Accumulated Losses
Capital
Percentage %
0
400,000,000
0
All figures are in (Actual) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
Profit mainly decreased due to the paid claims environment normalizing in 2021 in comparison to the extraordinary environment witnessed in 2020 due to COVID19 lockdown, an increase in net claims incurred by approximately 17%, in addition to an increase in General & Administrative Expenses by 27%.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
Profit mainly decreased due to the increase in net incurred claims by approximately 9%.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
Profit mainly decreased due to the paid claims environment normalizing in 2021 in comparison to the extraordinary environment witnessed in 2020 due to COVID19 lockdown, an increase in net claims incurred by approximately 11% and a decrease in the policyholders investment income by 41% caused by the continuously declining interest rate environment.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
Unmodified opinion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion
Not Applicable
Reclassification of Comparison Items
Certain prior period figures have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.
Additional Information
Earnings Per Share are calculated based on net profit after zakat and income tax for the nine months period amounted to SAR 33,033,656.
Retained Earnings at the end of period are amounted to SAR 106,765,851 in comparison to SAR 123,394,361 at the end of the comparative period.
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
TUCI - Trade Union Cooperative Insurance Company SJSC published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 18:19:12 UTC.