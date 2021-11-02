Log in
    8170   SA11T053VL18

AL-ETIHAD COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY

(8170)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

اعلان شركة الاتحاد للتأمين التعاوني عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية في 2021-09-30

11/02/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Gross Written Premiums (GWP) 251,252,241 202,314,043 24.189 157,426,122 59.6
Net Written Premiums (NWP) 234,949,421 186,159,447 26.208 144,157,026 62.981
Net Incurred Claims 138,344,340 118,303,426 16.94 127,385,897 8.602
Net Profit (Loss) of Policy Holders Investment 1,386,763 1,792,246 -22.624 1,563,546 -11.306
Surplus (deficit) of insurance operations minus the revenues of policy holders' investments (operational procedures results) 2,781,676 35,880,305 -92.247 15,823,667 -82.42
Net Profit (loss) of Shareholders Capital Investment 6,485,086 -3,933,631 - 4,102,449 58.078
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat 9,729,871 29,916,962 -67.477 19,252,820 -49.462
Total Comprehensive Income 12,793,548 33,230,831 -61.5 20,882,773 -38.736
All figures are in (Actual) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Gross Written Premiums (GWP) 594,304,728 510,438,143 16.43
Net Written Premiums (NWP) 540,459,240 463,635,341 16.569
Net Incurred Claims 399,231,034 360,973,851 10.598
Net Profit (Loss) of Policy Holders Investment 4,573,184 7,801,516 -41.38
Surplus (deficit) of insurance operations minus the revenues of policy holders' investments (operational procedures results) 27,512,242 77,145,893 -64.337
Net Profit (loss) of Shareholders Capital Investment 16,192,094 4,473,940 261.92
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat 43,533,656 80,753,460 -46.09
Total Comprehensive Income 51,224,231 71,200,726 -28.056
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 563,780,087 551,490,493 2.228
Profit (Loss) per Share 0.83 1.79
All figures are in (Actual) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Accumulated Losses Capital Percentage %
0 400,000,000 0
All figures are in (Actual) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is Profit mainly decreased due to the paid claims environment normalizing in 2021 in comparison to the extraordinary environment witnessed in 2020 due to COVID19 lockdown, an increase in net claims incurred by approximately 17%, in addition to an increase in General & Administrative Expenses by 27%.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is Profit mainly decreased due to the increase in net incurred claims by approximately 9%.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is Profit mainly decreased due to the paid claims environment normalizing in 2021 in comparison to the extraordinary environment witnessed in 2020 due to COVID19 lockdown, an increase in net claims incurred by approximately 11% and a decrease in the policyholders investment income by 41% caused by the continuously declining interest rate environment.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified opinion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion Not Applicable
Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain prior period figures have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.
Additional Information Earnings Per Share are calculated based on net profit after zakat and income tax for the nine months period amounted to SAR 33,033,656.

Retained Earnings at the end of period are amounted to SAR 106,765,851 in comparison to SAR 123,394,361 at the end of the comparative period.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

TUCI - Trade Union Cooperative Insurance Company SJSC published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 18:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
