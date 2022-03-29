Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Al-Faris National Company for Investment & Export P.L.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEBC   JO3123211018

AL-FARIS NATIONAL COMPANY FOR INVESTMENT & EXPORT P.L.C.

(CEBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Al Faris National for Investment & Export P L C : Trading (CEBC) 2022 03 29

03/30/2022 | 01:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AL-FARIS NATIONAL COMPANY FOR INVESTMENT & EXPORT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: AL-FARIS NATIONAL COMPANY FOR INVESTMENT & EXPORT

Date: 29-03-2022 10:11:03 PM Subject: Trading in securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﺼﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺱﺭﺎﻔﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 10:11:03 2022-03-29 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that ALNAMEER INVESTMENTS COMPANY purchased/sold on the 28-03-2022 shares from company AL-FARIS NATIONAL COMPANY FOR INVESTMENT & EXPORT(10124).

Following are the details as below.

-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻺﻟ ﺮﻴﻤﻨﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺱﺭﺎﻔﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2022-03 .ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10124)ﺮﻳﺪﺼﺘﻟﺍﻭ

Type of transactio nNumber Of Share Transacte dTotal number of shares heldPercentag e of ownershi p after transactio n

Purchase

80285

5933003

37.081

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺑ

ﺩﺪﻋ ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

ﻉﻮﻧ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

37.081

5933003

80285

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Board Member

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ

Major Shareholder (owns 5% or more of the company's capital)

(ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ %5 ﻚﻠﻤﻳ) ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺭﺎﺒﻛ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Rana AlKhouri

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Rana AlKhouri :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Al-Faris National Company for Investment and Export PSC published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 05:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AL-FARIS NATIONAL COMPANY FOR INVESTMENT & EXPORT P.L.C.
01:45aAL FARIS NATIONAL FOR INVESTMENT & E : Trading (CEBC) 2022 03 29
PU
03/28AL FARIS NATIONAL FOR INVESTMENT & E : Trading (CEBC) 2022 03 28
PU
03/24AL FARIS NATIONAL FOR INVESTMENT & E : Board Of Directors-(CEBC)-2022-03-24
PU
03/21Al-Faris National Company for Investment & Export P.L.C. Reports Earnings Results for t..
CI
03/20AL FARIS NATIONAL FOR INVESTMENT & E : G.a (cebc) 2022 03 20
PU
03/13AL FARIS NATIONAL FOR INVESTMENT & E : Trading (CEBC) 2022 03 13
PU
03/10AL FARIS NATIONAL FOR INVESTMENT & E : Trading (CEBC) 2022 03 10
PU
03/07AL FARIS NATIONAL FOR INVESTMENT & E : Trading (CEBC) 2022 03 07
PU
03/06AL FARIS NATIONAL FOR INVESTMENT & E : Trading (CEBC) 2022 03 06
PU
02/23AL FARIS NATIONAL FOR INVESTMENT & E : Trading (CEBC) 2022 02 23
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19,6 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
Net income 2020 0,45 M 0,63 M 0,63 M
Net Debt 2020 6,24 M 8,81 M 8,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 70,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,3 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 477
Free-Float 13,2%
Chart AL-FARIS NATIONAL COMPANY FOR INVESTMENT & EXPORT P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Al-Faris National Company for Investment & Export P.L.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Majed Qastandy Sifri Chief Executive Officer
Shibli Kamal Yonis Younis Chief Financial Officer
Radeen Tawfiq Amin Kawar Chairman
Omar Zaki Khalil Halaseh Chief Technology Officer
Saif Jihad Ayyoub Khouri Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL-FARIS NATIONAL COMPANY FOR INVESTMENT & EXPORT P.L.C.-10.00%24
ACCENTURE PLC-17.82%209 491
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.82%180 291
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.29%118 232
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.73%103 270
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.52%92 683