Al Faris National for Investment & Export P L C : Trading (CEBC) 2022 03 29

AL-FARIS NATIONAL COMPANY FOR INVESTMENT & EXPORT
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: AL-FARIS NATIONAL COMPANY FOR INVESTMENT & EXPORT
Date: 29-03-2022 10:11:03 PM Subject: Trading in securities
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﺼﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺱﺭﺎﻔﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PM 10:11:03 2022-03-29 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that ALNAMEER INVESTMENTS COMPANY purchased/sold on the 28-03-2022 shares from company AL-FARIS NATIONAL COMPANY FOR INVESTMENT & EXPORT(10124).
Following are the details as below.
-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻺﻟ ﺮﻴﻤﻨﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺱﺭﺎﻔﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2022-03 .ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10124)ﺮﻳﺪﺼﺘﻟﺍﻭ
Type of transactio nNumber Of Share Transacte dTotal number of shares heldPercentag e of ownershi p after transactio n
Purchase
80285
5933003
37.081
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺑ
ﺩﺪﻋ ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
ﻉﻮﻧ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
37.081
5933003
80285
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
Major Shareholder (owns 5% or more of the company's capital)
(ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ %5 ﻚﻠﻤﻳ) ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺭﺎﺒﻛ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Rana AlKhouri
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Rana AlKhouri :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Disclaimer
Al-Faris National Company for Investment and Export PSC published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 05:44:03 UTC.