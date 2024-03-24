AL-FARIS NATIONAL COMPANY FOR INVESTMENT & EXPORT
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: AL-FARIS NATIONAL COMPANY FOR
ﺮﻳﺪﺼﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺱﺭﺎﻔﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INVESTMENT & EXPORT
AM 10:37:36 2024-03-24 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 24-03-2024 10:37:36 AM
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
Kindly be informed that ALNAMEER INVESTMENTS
-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺮﻴﻤﻨﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
COMPANY purchased/sold on the 21-03-2024 shares
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺱﺭﺎﻔﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024-03
from company AL-FARIS NATIONAL COMPANY FOR
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10124)ﺮﻳﺪﺼﺘﻟﺍﻭ
INVESTMENT & EXPORT(10124).
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
31.793%
5086899
5000
ﻊﻴﺑ
Sale
5000
5086899
31.793%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
Major Shareholder (owns 5% or more of the company's
(ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ %5 ﻚﻠﻤﻳ) ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺭﺎﺒﻛ
capital)
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: Rana AlKhouri
Rana AlKhouri :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
Executive Assistant
ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺪﻋﺎﺴﻣ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Al-Faris National Company for Investment and Export PSC published this content on 24 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2024 07:56:03 UTC.