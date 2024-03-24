Al Faris National Company for Investment and Export PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in investment activities in diversified sectors. The Company's investment activities focus on the mergers and acquisition of companies specialized in different sectors include management consultancy services, information and communication technology, training and human resources? skill development, supply services, external support, and establishment of new companies and intellectual properties. As of December 31, 2011, the Company operated through its subsidiaries included Al Ahlia for Computers Company, Advanced Training Company and Gulf Electronic for Technical Solutions Company, among others.