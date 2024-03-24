AL-FARIS NATIONAL COMPANY FOR INVESTMENT & EXPORT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AL-FARIS NATIONAL COMPANY FOR

ﺮﻳﺪﺼﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺱﺭﺎﻔﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENT & EXPORT

AM 10:37:36 2024-03-24 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 24-03-2024 10:37:36 AM

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

Kindly be informed that ALNAMEER INVESTMENTS

-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺮﻴﻤﻨﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

COMPANY purchased/sold on the 21-03-2024 shares

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺱﺭﺎﻔﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024-03

from company AL-FARIS NATIONAL COMPANY FOR

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10124)ﺮﻳﺪﺼﺘﻟﺍﻭ

INVESTMENT & EXPORT(10124).

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

31.793%

5086899

5000

ﻊﻴﺑ

Sale

5000

5086899

31.793%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Board Member

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ

Major Shareholder (owns 5% or more of the company's

(ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ %5 ﻚﻠﻤﻳ) ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺭﺎﺒﻛ

capital)

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: Rana AlKhouri

Rana AlKhouri :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

Executive Assistant

ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺪﻋﺎﺴﻣ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

