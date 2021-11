BOD meeting

To: Mr. Hassan Abdulrahman Al Serkal

Chief Executive Officer

Dubai Financial Market

Dubai, UAE

Subject: the Announcement of the date of the Board of Directors' Meetingof Al Firdous (P.J.S.C.)

Dear Mr. Alserkal,

With reference to the above subject; we are pleased to announce thatthe Board of Directors Meeting of Al Firdous (P.J.S.C.) will convene on Thursday 11/11/2021 at 2:00 PM to adoption of the preliminary financial statements for the 2nd QTR as at

30/09/2021.