Al Ghazi Tractors : Board Meeting

March 22, 2023

THE DIRECTOR

Corporate Supervision Department

THE GENERAL MANAGER Listing Department

Company Law Division

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area Islamabad

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

Subject:

Board Meeting

Dear Sir(s),We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited (the Company) will be held on March 30, 2023 at 04:00 pm, through video conferencing facility, to consider the financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2022.

Accordingly, as required under PSX Regulation 5.6.4, the Company hereby announces the 'closed period' from March 23, 2023 to March 30, 2023 during which time, no director, CEO or executive shall directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner.

Kindly inform the Trading Right Entitlement Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

For AL-GHAZI TRACTORS LIMITED

MANSOOR KHAN

Company Secretary