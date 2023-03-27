Al Ghazi Tractors : Board Meeting

March 22, 2023
THE DIRECTOR
Corporate Supervision Department
THE GENERAL MANAGER Listing Department
Company Law Division
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building
NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area Islamabad
Stock Exchange Road Karachi
Subject:
Board Meeting
Dear Sir(s),We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited (the Company) will be held on March 30, 2023 at 04:00 pm, through video conferencing facility, to consider the financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2022.
Accordingly, as required under PSX Regulation 5.6.4, the Company hereby announces the 'closed period' from March 23, 2023 to March 30, 2023 during which time, no director, CEO or executive shall directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner.
Kindly inform the Trading Right Entitlement Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours truly,
For AL-GHAZI TRACTORS LIMITED
MANSOOR KHAN
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Al-Ghazi Tractors Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 04:27:06 UTC.